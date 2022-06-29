Weather Journal: It's 'Derecho Day' a decade after it blew through Roanoke/NRV

My first lasting memory of Derecho Day — June 29, 2019, 10 years ago today — wasn’t a damaging gust at dusk.

It was a hot breath at dawn.

Stepping into my front yard very early that day felt like an oven door had opened, with a hot northwest wind that made it feel like it should already be early afternoon. The morning “low” was a stunning 84 degrees in Roanoke, just four degrees below the normal high in the hottest stretch of summer, though that 84 was later displaced by a derecho-cooled 73 for the day’s official low.

It’s a dirty little geographical secret that while northwest winds often bring us Arctic air and snow flurries in winter, they also often bring the Roanoke Valley's hottest days in summer, too, as the downslope flow over the Appalachians compresses and dries the breezes, causing the wind to heat up and augment whatever stifling air mass may already be in place.

And northwest winds would do far worse than that by evening.

The moment I realized that the derecho’s winds would last long enough to do damage in the Roanoke Valley came when I saw an 88 mph gust had been recorded at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. At that point, I knew the outflow winds had enough momentum that even if the storms started dying, they would propel at least some 50 to 60 mph gusts into our region.

The storms were in fact dying, or at least in a regenerating phase, when they crossed the mountains into the valley around 9 p.m. that Friday night a decade ago. Getting only .01 inch of rain at Roanoke, not enough to settle the copious dust that blew in more like a west Texas storm than Western Virginia, was certainly one of the memorable oddities about the derecho.

From the rooftop garden at the old Roanoke Times building, now in the hands of Roanoke for its education headquarters, I saw power flashes as transformers and power lines blew all over the northwest part of Roanoke. Dark clouds swirled in eddies above, illuminated by oddly pink lightning flashes.

I finally ducked back into the building when a trash receptacle blew over. (I was known for staying outside on the roof a little too long when storms rolled in.)

We barely had time to get the next day’s newspaper out with my front-page story about the day’s superlatives — a hottest-in-29-years 104-degree high and an 81-mph wind gust at Roanoke’s airport weather station — with only some mention of widespread tree and power line damage.

Heat, stormy winds rattle S.W. Virginia It started with those insidiously hot morning winds, and a low temperature only 2 degrees co…

A much fuller account of a truly transcendent weather event, certainly a top five event in Roanoke weather history, blamed for four deaths in our region and many tens of thousands without electricity, would emerge in the next several hours and days to come, reported on our website for those who still had power, and in subsequent days’ issues of The Roanoke Times.

Whether there was enough warning about the derecho is still a topic people see differently.

Freddy Bartholomew, in his emailed account of derecho night at Star City Motor Madness on Williamson Road, said he thought “our local weather people were caught flat-footed.” Others, like Mark Feldmann, moving back to Roanoke from Charlottesville that day, recalled hearing on the radio the long list of counties being warned well ahead of time as one of the lasting derecho memories.

The National Weather Service did in fact issue unusually large, long-lasting warnings with atypically extreme wording as the derecho advanced.

But, just a week after the derecho, Dave Wert, now retired as meteorologist-in-chief at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, pondered the “hit without warning” comments as a serious call for his agency to do better.

“It’s one thing for the National Weather Service to say we got the warning out 49 minutes in advance, we did our job,” Wert said. “But obviously some people didn’t get it, or they wouldn’t make that comment.”

In the years since the derecho and other early 2010s extreme weather events like Superstorm Sandy and the 2011 Joplin EF-5 tornado, much study has been given to weather warnings, their wording and implementation, considering social science and technology as well as meteorology.

Today, a severe thunderstorm deemed to be “destructive” would trigger a smartphone alert similar to a tornado warning or other critical emergency.

“Derecho” wasn’t, as some speculated, a scary new word created out of thin air to describe what happened here on June 29, 2012.

The topic had been covered at least twice previously in my Weather Journal columns.

“A long-lived bow-echo MCS that produces damaging straight-line winds over hundreds of miles of terrain is sometimes referred to as a derecho …” — Weather Journal column, The Roanoke Times, June 11, 2004. (MCS refers to “mesoscale convective system,” a fancy way to say a cluster of storms.)

“‘Derecho’ is an uncommon term used for an infrequent kind of storm system. A derecho, as defined by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., is ‘a widespread and long-lived windstorm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.’ – Weather Journal column, The Roanoke Times, May 10, 2009.

'Derecho' transits into public lexicon (June 30, 2012) Every few years, a new weather term enters the lexicon of the general public, having already…

Derecho was coined in 1888 by University of Iowa physicist Gustavus Hinrichs for a long-lived straight-line windstorm, distinguishing such from the rotating winds and briefer, narrower path of a tornado.

I did make an almost offhand reference to the possibility of an evening derecho — yes, by that specific name — as early as 10:30 a.m. June 29, 2012, in an online weather posting, and talked about the possibility of evening windy storms on my afternoon WVTF weather radio spot at the time. My Twitter and Roanoke.com posts tracked the advance of the derecho, called exactly that by the Storm Prediction Center as early as 5 p.m.

But, of course, I really didn’t have an inkling that it would prove as awful as it did for our immediate region until about the time it was happening.

We often hear 2012’s storm called “the derecho” as if it were the only one that’s ever happened.

While ours was not close to being the first or worst derecho that has hit anywhere, it appears likely it was historically the worst derecho that has ever happened in the Roanoke Valley and 50-mile surrounding radius.

But storm systems meeting the somewhat fluid lower bar for being a derecho — 58 mph winds over the majority of a 240-mile-long path — cross our region at least two or three times a decade. The very next June after the 2012 derecho produced a squall line that moved through our area, with scattered tree damage and many power outages, that was considered a “low-end” derecho.

You could even make a decent case that the gusty outflow winds of this most recent June 17 that caused quite a bit of damage from West Virginia across our region into the eastern part of the state, including about 60,000 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia cut off from electricity, could have been a derecho, though its winds being only borderline severe or barely sub-severe for much of its path may have put that definition in question.

In any event, there is no doubting a decade later the truly historic nature of the June 29, 2012, derecho.

My appreciation to everyone who sent in their memories of the derecho for this past Sunday’s front-page centerpiece that also filled two inside pages.

Compiling such a long piece from so many sources, I knew there was no way I could get through it without making at least one mistake, and I did getting two phrases backwards in Tina Hendrick’s account — a 10- to 15-minute drive took two hours after the derecho, not the other way around. I think most people reading it figured out I typed it in backwards, and it’s been fixed in the online version of the article.

I tried to use something from everyone, but I realize I may have inadvertently left out a few — such as the stirring account from Bobby Kitts of Roanoke of coming out Towers Shopping Center to “doors sucked open by a vacuum-like pull of the storm” as the wind “whirled around the parking lot violently throwing paper and debris in swirling circles” and employees and customers hunkered in a “narrow cinder block corridor listening to the rage outside.”

My apologies for any other miscues that may have happened in the longest article I’ve ever compiled in my 34 years of newspaper work from more than 50 accounts emailed to me.

Your willingness to share has created a verbal history of a historic weather event in our region.

As for the lasting legacy of the derecho, I know that, still, anytime there is any sort of storm cluster or squall line somewhere to our northwest that is even vaguely looking like it’s moving our direction, the fears that it will be “the next derecho” pour out on social media.

Yes, there will be a “next derecho.” Really, there already has been. But it probably won’t be like that derecho.

Derecho Day, June 29, 2012, is thankfully hard to equal, or top.

Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.