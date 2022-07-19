Weather Journal: Last week's storms presented faces of beauty and terror

The evening of July 12 brought a jaw-dropping display over the Roanoke Valley,

While certainly ominous and threatening, the sweep of a gnarly, striated shelf cloud and outflow over the Roanoke Valley at the leading edge of a squall line was mostly greeted with wowed excitement on social media akin to a fireworks show

That was appropriate, coupled as it was with jagged lightning and a lava-lamp western sky as the late-day sun shone under the backside of the storm.

Damage from some gusty winds was limited, there was a little hail here and there and the rain didn’t pour too long, what fell being welcome to many who saw their plants wither in the dry June we had.

But three snaky hours drive to the west, catastrophe would soon unfold.

While a squall line and associated storm clusters pushed through fairly quickly from northwest to southeast here, storms west of Interstate 77 got hung up a little while, and angled more west to east. A segment of a line tracked over itself a couple of hours, bringing torrential rains over the same narrow drainage channels continuously.

We experienced this in the Roanoke and New River valleys as a few extra rumbles of thunder and periods of rain that lingered until about midnight, much of the atmospheric energy for stronger storms spent by the earlier squall line.

But far Southwest Virginia was still on the edge between the somewhat cooler, drier air behind a cold front and the hot, sticky air in front of it, so the storms’ intensity was maintained long enough for 3- to 5-inch downpours inside of two hours, maybe even more than that in some spots if Doppler radar estimates are close to accurate.

And that’s what dominated this newspaper for the next several days, stories of suffering and survival from along and near the Dismal Creek in Buchanan County, where more than 100 structures were inundated — but, thankfully, no lives lost.

It’s another reminder that what seems relatively benign from one perspective can be disastrous not all that far away.

That takes us to the inevitable duality of weather, that the same phenomenon or event can simultaneously have both positive and negative outcomes, or at least, different perceptions of those outcomes among those affected.

Nowhere is this more strongly enunciated than during winter snow events, when a large, vocal segment is actively cheering for as much snow as possible to fall on our region, while others are dreading what may, literally or by perception, be a paralyzing or at least miserable event for them for days.

The same sun that is absolutely vital for life on Earth also kills through heat stroke, droughts that lead to famines, and skin cancer.

And then there is rain, which seems to always be in too short a supply or too abundant, rarely “just right.” The southwest quadrant of Virginia has seen both plant-withering dryness and destructive flash flooding in recent weeks.

In Christian Scripture, Jesus tells followers that it rains on the just and the unjust.

The context of the passage is clearly about rain as a blessing, paired as it is Matthew 5:45 with the sun rising each day on those who are good and those who are evil.

But it’s also true that, sometimes, capricious flooding rains, or weekend-spoiling inconvenient rains, also fall with little regard for the relative morality or the heartfelt desires of whomever it is falling upon.

The rain a farmer desperately needs for cracked soil under his livelihood is ruining a bride’s outdoor wedding a few miles away.

The evening rain that helps the potted tomatoes on the back deck comes too hard and too fast a few hours away and floods 100 homes.

There is no separating the wonder of weather from its ill effects. It’s not a matter of guilt or shame experiencing profound awe witnessing the atmosphere even while it creates hardships.

Last week’s storms were both terrific in their beauty and terrible in their outcome.

Hot, but not that hot

Much of the weather focus this week will be on extreme heat waves, as parts of Western Europe and the British Isles roast under what is in some places unprecedented heat well above 100 degrees, and parts of the central U.S. also sizzle with temperatures topping 110 at times, unusual even for a region used to summer heat.

Our region is not going to be in the core of either heat dome, obviously far away from that affecting Europe, and as we have been much of the summer, east of most of what is affecting the central U.S.

By late in the week into the weekend, we may see the central U.S. heat dome balloon just enough eastward for some mid to upper 90s highs in the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations to the south and east, with widespread near-90 temperatures even into the New River Valley.

It appears at this point as if recording only the second 100-degree temperature in the past 10 years may be possible but a bit of a stretch for Roanoke, partly because the northwest flow circulating the clockwise-rotating heat-dome high will circulate more disturbances and weak cold fronts down from the northwest into next week.

The “ring of fire” pattern appears well entrenched and will likely lead to more period of storms and maybe a weak cold front passage or two to curb our heat next week.

Although regions of above-normal temperatures relative to 20th century averages cover much more real estate globally these days, owing to a warming climate, there are still cold spots to be found. Much of Alaska is experiencing cold temperatures relative to summer norms currently and parts of Australia are having their coldest winter in a decade, with near-freezing temperatures and some snow.

So there are still some places to travel to if you want to escape the heat.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.