Weather Journal: March heads toward thunderous lion's roar end with Thursday storms

March is doing that lamb-lion thing.

It came in quietly, like the proverbial lamb, but the last day of the month on Thursday promises to roar like the lion with rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

It’s the continuation of a yo-yo stretch of weather that brought a damaging tornado to Carroll County on March 23 followed by a splattering of odd snow showers Saturday amid three windy days of late March chill.

After widespread 20s to near 30 lows Tuesday morning, it’ll be back near 70 by Wednesday afternoon, and likely well into the 70s during the day Thursday.

The arrival of a Pacific cold front Thursday will bring widespread showers and some thunderstorms. There will be a lot of strong winds changing direction with height, and there may be enough instability to cook up a few stronger thunderstorms, though the timing of the front may be a little early to meet the warmest part of the day.

Thursday’s setup resulted in the Storm Prediction Center circling a risk zone over central and eastern Virginia six days in advance. That part of the Mid-Atlantic region has the best chance of strong to severe storms on Thursday, but some with locally damaging winds or an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out even on our mountainous western side of the Old Dominion.

There was almost no instability March 23, but extremely high wind shear, when a tornado heavily damaged two homes in Carroll County.

A cold-air wedge banked against the mountains held off the warmth most of the day. That would have been a far worse situation for many more people if those storms had developed in that wind profile on a sunny 75-degree afternoon, instead of at night after a damp day stuck in the 40s and 50s.

The details on Thursday’s potential severe setup still have some time to come more into focus, either toward a greater or lesser chance of severe storms.

But either way, March isn’t going out meekly.

Warm snow

You may have been confused on Saturday seeing a thermometer reading in the mid to upper 40s with snow pouring down outside.

The snow showers, born from an upper-level low and upslope northwesterly wind flow over the Appalachians behind an Arctic cold front, were streaky, so some of you didn’t see a single flake, or may have just had sprinkles of rain. West of Roanoke, and along the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge north and south of Roanoke, it was colder, with some places even seeing a whitened surface for a while.

But many places did see snow on Saturday, falling quite vigorously for a few minutes, often with temperatures well above 40, which may not square with what you’ve heard about it needing to be 32 or lower to snow.

The trick is that it does indeed have to be below the freezing mark to snow, but not necessarily right at the surface.

Generally, it is theorized that snow can reach the surface under the right conditions with temperatures as warm as the lower 50s.

Sea level seems like an odd place for this to happen, as conditions are more often favorable to see snow with temperatures many degrees above freezing over high altitudes like the Rockies, where there is sometimes a summer burst of snow above treeline near the end of a thunderstorm.

You won’t ever see hours of snowfall with temperatures in the 40s or lower 50s, just quick bursts like Saturday’s snow showers. The conditions to maintain snowfall at temperatures above about the mid 30s erode quickly.

If precipitation keeps falling steadily, it’ll either change to rain after a short time as the atmosphere saturates at a middling temperature or it will get cold enough to stay all snow at more typical temperatures.

Four factors were in play in our region Saturday that helped snow survive to the surface with temperatures well over 40.

First, the atmosphere was very stacked with dense cold layers with Saturday’s Arctic cold front and the upper-level low, and there was only a thin layer of above-freezing air at the surface. This is the typical reason we see snow falling when it is in the mid to upper 30s and it helped in this case also.

Second, moisture content was low in the air the snow was falling through. The evaporative cooling on the way down through low humidity helped keep the flakes from melting too fast. Saturated air masses melt snowflakes quickly.

Third, Saturday’s snow showers were largely driven by convection, with somewhat warmer air near the surface rising into colder air aloft provided by an upper-level low pressure system.

Acting something like the pulse thunderstorms we see in summer that collapse downward with a burst of cooling gusts and heavy rain, Saturday’s snow showers had downdrafts that drove colder air aloft toward the surface and kept the snowflakes intact farther downward.

Walking through the snow showers on a ridge top near my house, I observed that strong gusts of wind would bring showers of snowflakes, while in between the gusts sprinkles of rain were occurring, perhaps illustrating the influence of convective downdrafts.

Finally, many of the snowflakes on Saturday were rimed with an icy layer, having been carried upward through supercooled moisture not too dissimilar from how hail forms. Many of the snowflakes were more like ice-covered spiky balls rather than dainty crystals. Some of what fell was “graupel,” essentially soft hail.

Hail can survive to the surface at much warmer temperatures than snow because the ice is denser. In some cases, hail falls and accumulates for a while with temperatures above 80.

So 45-degree snow isn’t as weird as it appeared to be, but don’t expect to see it very often.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

