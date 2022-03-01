Weather Journal: March weather has come in calm, but can be madness

Name the only month which has had both 90-degree temperatures and foot-plus snow at Roanoke.

Look at the top of the calendar that flipped Tuesday morning.

March Madness has become a trademark connected to college basketball, but it could just as easily apply to our region’s weather fortunes, and those of much of the nation, in the calendar’s third month.

For now, there is nothing all that mad on the horizon for the current March. For the first 10 days of the month, it appears likely to be generally mild to warm, but not 90 degrees, with a couple of colder breaks, though no significant chance of even a tenth of an inch of snow let alone a foot, as it appears now.

There may be a bout of rain and possibly thunderstorms toward the early to middle part of next week, as the cold and warm extremes of the month clash. But the greatest risk of severe storms, and just about all risk of wintry precipitation, will be elsewhere.

The 90-degree high temperature came on March 19, 1945. It was 89 two days prior to that and 88 eight days later for three of the five hottest March days since official weather records began locally in 1912. There were 11 days at or above 80 in March 1945, by far the most on record, above seven in 1921 and six in 2012.

The foot-plus snowstorms occurred on March 2-3, 1960 (17.4 inches) and March 12-13, 1993 (16 inches).

Many of you remember the 1993 Blizzard or 1993 Superstorm as it’s often called, with drifts many feet deep in some areas and roof collapses. Along with the 1985 flood and the 2012 derecho, it’s probably among the three most infamous weather events of modern times in our region.

The early March snowstorm in 1960 was part of one of the most prolonged and extreme winter periods in our region’s history, with Roanoke totaling 57 inches of snow from Feb. 12 to March 20, on its way to a record 62.7 for the season.

March 1960 was by far the coldest March on record, averaging 34 degrees, more than 5 degrees colder than the second coldest March in 1947 and colder than all but 28 of Roanoke’s 111 Januarys on record, including half a degree colder than our most recent one, which was about 2 degrees below normal.

But you don’t have to go decades back in time to see how mercurial March can be.

Just two years ago, a high of 86 on March 27 was Roanoke’s seventh hottest March high temperature on record, and it hit 85 two days later.

That was part of the fourth warmest March on record, trailing only the three mentioned above for most 80-degree days. Of those, 2012, just a decade ago, actually ended up as warmest on record for average temperature, at 57.4 degrees.

Tracking climate trends of most other months, four of the 10 warmest Marches on record locally have occurred since 2007, and the month is about a degree warmer on average now than it was a century ago.

That has not precluded some recent bouts of snow deep into March, and an odd streak.

Roanoke recorded measurable snow in each March from 2009 to 2018, the first and only time in 110 full years of weather records that 10 consecutive Marches had measurable snow.

Of those, 2013 and 2018 stand out, totaling 8 and 10.6 inches at Roanoke, respectively.

Four years ago, March produced three regional snowfall events after winter appeared dead with the warmest winter temperatures on record on Feb. 22 (84 at Roanoke, 80 at Blacksburg). The third of those events was particularly memorable in the New River Valley and locations along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, dumping a foot or more at many spots.

Blacksburg’s 11.8 inches in that March 24-25 storm pushed its March total to 22.7 inches, trailing only 33.8 inches in March 1960 for snowiest March on record since 1893 (though 13 years in that time frame have missing data for most of March).

March 24-25 have come up repeatedly as snowy days in the last decade, also producing widespread 3-6 storms in 2013 and 2014.

March, perhaps more than any other month, has the potential to produce weather resembling any of the four seasons.

For now, it’s playing its typical role of transition from winter to spring, more like early spring currently than late winter.

But we see through the glass darkly looking at weather patterns beyond about 10 days, so we can’t say yet if March will yet provide summer previews or winter relapses.

It has come in like a lamb. We’ll see if the lion yet roars.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

