Weather Journal: May takes a cool dip

Sometimes it’s called “blackberry winter” or “whippoorwill winter.”

We could just as easily call it “rhododendron winter” or “mountain laurel winter” around here.

Just when it looked like we would angle toward warmer than normal temperatures by mid-month, a pattern has set in that is quite the opposite, bringing cool, often breezy and sometimes showery weather into our region for the middle of May.

How you feel about that will vary. Some folks are eagerly awaiting summer warmth, with evenings by the pool in mind. Others are fine delaying it a few more days or weeks. Some could live with these temperatures all summer.

Those who love snow and cold in winter can’t help but be a little dismayed that the pattern they wanted in mid-winter has shown up in mid-spring … again.

High pressure over the northern latitudes and the western U.S. is pressing the jet stream southward, dipping over the central and eastern U.S., bringing periodic cold fronts and air from Canada rather than warmer climes.

The good news for growers is that a widespread freeze is not expected, as happened a year ago on May 10 in many locations.