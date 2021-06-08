Weather Journal: New 30-year climate normals trend warmer, wetter for Roanoke

“New normal” is a problematic phrase. By definition, something that is new is not yet normal, and something that is normal is no longer new.
Nevertheless, we hear this phrase uttered fairly often these days, with regard to some ways of life that have developed during the pandemic, or rhetoric in national political polarization, or particular weather patterns amid global warming perhaps becoming more the way things will continue moving forward.
Sometimes, the phrase proves premature.
The prolific and deadly 2011 tornado season wasn’t a “new normal,” for instance; it’s been followed by a decade of generally below-normal tornado activity in the U.S. Similarly, the rampant 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons weren’t a “new normal” — and neither was the decade-long lull afterward when major hurricanes mostly missed the U.S., as Laura, Michael and other recent storms attest.
Nevertheless, in a much more systematic sense, the National Weather Service just dropped a whole database of new normals on us a month ago, changing the way we look at daily and monthly temperatures and precipitation.
Climate normals for a given location are extrapolated from a 30-year period of records. The 1991-2020 period averages were due to replace the previously used 1981-2010 norms this year. So it was a regularly scheduled set of new normals.
Compared to the previous and overlapping 1981-2010 climate normal period, the new climate normals specifically for Roanoke can be described succinctly as almost all warmer and mostly wetter.
Normal daily high temperatures average from 1 to 2.1 degrees warmer for 10 of the year’s 12 months in the 1991-2020 period than they did in the 1981-2010 period. Only August, just 0.7 degree warmer, and November, just 0.4 degree warmer, have not warmed as much.
November, curiously, has changed the least of all months with temperature, as its daily average low temperature didn’t move from the 1981-2010 norms, sticking at 37.7 degrees. Every other month is 0.9 degree to 1.7 degrees higher for average daily low temperature.
The hottest days of the year peak at 88 degrees, on average, for a high in mid-July in the 1991-2020 period, compared to 87 in the 1981-2010 period — that’s actually a recovery to what the year’s peak daily average high temperature had been in the 1971-2000 data. The coldest mornings in mid-January drop to 28 in the new normals, compared to 27 in the previous 30-year norms.
Roanoke’s annual rainfall has increased by more than an inch and a half per year between the 1981-2010 and 1991-2020 normal periods, from 41.25 inches to 42.82 inches. Losing three dry 1980s years in the 29- to 34-inch range and replacing them with four 2011-2020 years over 50 inches, two of them over 62 inches, raised this average.
Normal monthly rainfall has increased the most in our current month, June, up 0.83 inch. We’ll see if that holds any current value amid light to moderate drought conditions, with scattered showers and storms projected the next several days.
February rainfall didn’t change, and only August and November — the odd ducks again — dropped in normal rainfall between the 1981-2010 and 1991-2020 periods. Every other month has turned wetter.
Thirty years is a somewhat arbitrary time period for weather data averages to be considered climate normal. It’s certainly better than using a five- or 10-year period and declaring that average as “normal,” but even 30-year averages are still subject to the up and down whims of clustered years of heat waves, droughts, sogginess or cold snaps.
Comparing the 1991-2020 period to the entire period of record going back to 1912 provides a bit richer historic picture and, locally, reveals some familiar themes in temperature patterns — principally that while days have gotten a little warmer, nights have gotten a lot warmer.
Normal average daily high temperatures for Roanoke in the 1991-2020 period range from 0.3 to 1.5 degrees warmer than the average from 1912-2020. But normal average daily low temperatures are 1.0 to 2.3 degrees warmer between the most recent 30 years and the entire period of record going back to 1912.
Precipitation totals have bounced around the lower 40s in inches-per-year range throughout the past century. It will be interesting to see if the current surge upward of rainfall in recent years will continue, or if that trend slows down or reverses.
Warmer nighttime low temperatures, observed at many locations, are likely tied to higher dew points, as moisture is swept inland off warmer oceans that many studies link to global climate change induced by heat trapped from excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released by human industrial activities.
There are some local factors to consider, however.
Climate Central graphics show that Roanoke’s average temperature has risen 3 degrees since 1970 but Lynchburg’s only a little more than a degree.
There is no reason linked to global or hemispheric climate why Roanoke should warm that much more than Lynchburg. That difference likely comes down to thermometer placement, land-use changes around the weather station sites and other geographic factors.
Roanoke’s airport weather sensor location has changed from being surrounded by pastures decades ago to a concrete jungle today, enhancing the urban heat island that can hold temperatures upward at night as heat only slowly radiates off building materials that absorb it.
Meanwhile, Lynchburg’s weather station was relocated in the mid 1990s to the south edge of the city in a less developed location. There is a notable sharp decline in low temperatures immediately upon this relocation, though it has regained some of the previous warmth in years since.
The truth is that climate is never in a steady state, owing to myriad factors. There is no “normal,” new or otherwise. Thirty years is just a wider snapshot than a year or a decade can provide. And though climate normals can give us some reasonable idea of what it should be like on a particular date, today’s weather in your backyard isn’t mandated to follow any past averages.
