Weather Journal: New 30-year climate normals trend warmer, wetter for Roanoke

Precipitation totals have bounced around the lower 40s in inches-per-year range throughout the past century. It will be interesting to see if the current surge upward of rainfall in recent years will continue, or if that trend slows down or reverses.

Warmer nighttime low temperatures, observed at many locations, are likely tied to higher dew points, as moisture is swept inland off warmer oceans that many studies link to global climate change induced by heat trapped from excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released by human industrial activities.

There are some local factors to consider, however.

Climate Central graphics show that Roanoke’s average temperature has risen 3 degrees since 1970 but Lynchburg’s only a little more than a degree.

There is no reason linked to global or hemispheric climate why Roanoke should warm that much more than Lynchburg. That difference likely comes down to thermometer placement, land-use changes around the weather station sites and other geographic factors.

Roanoke’s airport weather sensor location has changed from being surrounded by pastures decades ago to a concrete jungle today, enhancing the urban heat island that can hold temperatures upward at night as heat only slowly radiates off building materials that absorb it.