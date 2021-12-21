Weather Journal: No repeat white Christmas for Roanoke area this year as holiday snow gets more infrequent nationally

It’s amazing how much scientific research, media messaging and cultural fascination have resulted from a few words in a Irving Berlin song crooned by Bing Crosby in the 1940s.

We can cut the song off before the chorus this year: There will be no white Christmas in 2021, for the Roanoke Valley, for the New River Valley, or for most of the contiguous 48 states beyond a few northern tier or high mountain areas that already have snow cover.

Dominant high pressure will bring another warmth surge across much of the nation for the holiday, with temperatures many degrees above normal and possibly setting records, especially in the central U.S. Locally, it looks to be a mild Christmas with perhaps a few showers, but likely staying below Roanoke’s record 68 high of Christmas 1982.

It was much different just a year ago.

In this space a year ago this week, we discussed how infrequent white Christmases were in the Roanoke area, as we will today, but also how a somewhat intriguing weather setup for a white Christmas a few days ahead probably wouldn’t result in one.

But then, lo and behold, that weather setup clicked just right to whiten Christmas. Advancing cold air managed to catch the back side of departing rain shield, with 2-4 inches common in the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, and a little more than an inch into Roanoke itself.

It snowed for a couple hours late on Christmas Eve and lingered into the first hour of Christmas day, right on time to greet Santa, with some periodic snow showers in some areas during the daylight hours of Christmas itself. It was pretty without a being a problem, a festive touch to the holiday in a difficult year.

But the snow didn’t get very far east of Roanoke, barely nudging into western Bedford County. Roanoke was barely included in what was the Star City’s first white Christmas in a decade.

Recently, multiple media outlets have published articles based on analyses of climate data, determining that the chances of white Christmases have decreased in much of the United States as global climate has warmed in recent decades.

Much of this was based on National Weather Service data comparing the 1981-2010 period that formerly defined our climate normals to the 1991-2020 period that recently became the new recognized climate norms.

The Washington Post’s “Capital Weather Gang” looked at the 25 biggest cities, and found chances for a white Christmas decreased in 18 of them, stayed the same in four of them, and increased in just three: New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh.

CNN looked at 2,000 weather stations and found chances for a white Christmas had decreased in 64% of those locations.

The Associated Press noted that 47% of the nation had a white Christmas in the 1980s, down to 38% in the 2010s.

Specific to the immediate Roanoke area, comparing the 1981-2010 data to 1991-2020, the number of white Christmases dropped from five to four, or from 17% to 13%.

Between the two data sets, based on the commonly used definition that a Christmas is white if there is at least 1 inch already on the ground or accumulating on Dec. 25, Roanoke lost two white Christmases in the 1980s and replaced them with the one in 2020. White Christmases in 1993, 2009 and 2010 are common to both overlapping 30 year periods.

Neither 17% nor 13% varies significantly from the full 109 years of records going back to 1912, which had white Christmases in Roanoke about 15.5% of the time.

Decades vary dramatically. The snowy 1960s had white Christmases in six of 10 years, including four in a row, while the following decade in the 1970s had not a single snowy Christmas morning despite having some of our coldest winters on record.

Whether it snows or snow is on the ground on a particular date in a single location is not a good tracker of climate. That comes down to the particulars of short-term weather patterns, whether a storm system delivers enough moisture into cold enough air at just the right time, rather than broad climate trends.

The larger analyses of a greater number of locations over many years offer a broader, though imperfect, look at climate trends.

Locally, there was a disappearance of December snow for several years in the past decade. Between 2011 and 2016, Roanoke received only 0.3 inch of snow total in December.

Of course, there were whoppers on either side of that, with the almost 18-inch storm a week before Christmas in 2009 and 15 inches in early December of 2018, somewhat offsetting the December snow drought in longer term averages.

This appears likely to become the seventh snowless December in the last 11 years at Roanoke and the eighth in that time span under half an inch.

December snow is not necessarily a determiner for the rest of winter. The 2013-14 through 2015-16 winters all topped 20 inches total in Roanoke despite having little or no snow in December. Roanoke has averaged about 18 inches of snow annually over the past century, closer to 14 inches since 1991.

December snow also virtually disappeared in the late 1970s and early 1980s, all cold and snowy winters, and also around 1918 to 1921, which featured Roanoke’s only two snowless winters on record before a snowlessness-busting 20-inch storm in January 1921.

There are some signs of a colder pattern entering January, but it’s very unclear yet what that might mean for snow futures in this particular winter. As for white Christmases, they will remain at least as infrequent as they have been, if not become more so, in the future.

Even if your Christmas 2021 can’t be white, may it be merry and bright.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

