Weather Journal: Recent bad air day recalls many not that long ago

The exception proves the rule, a saying goes.
Logically speaking, exceptions don’t prove rules. But exceptions can provide a sharp contrast on something that perhaps we haven’t noticed has become the rule.
Such was the case with the recent bad air quality day related to Western wildfire smoke settling into the Roanoke Valley and other locations across our region.
According to Environmental Protection Agency statistics, July 21 qualified as a “code orange” day with an air quality index reaching 106. The 101-150 zone is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Visually, it was a rather ugly day with a grayish curtain shrouding our usually lovely ridge-framed landscape. Distant mountains several miles away were barely discernible through the gritty haze.
Personally, it reminded me of the way it looked on most hot summer days when I moved to the Roanoke Valley a little more than 20 years ago. Except it wasn’t as bad as the worst days back then.
July 21 has been our only code orange day so far this summer. Since then, we’ve been mostly back in the yellow zone, for moderate air quality. We’ve only recovered to the green good air quality zone on one day.
Even though some waves of Western wildfire smoke have continued to waft through, and will continue to do so with an upper-air pattern favoring flow from the northwest around the high pressure bringing so much heat and drought to the West, most of the smoke particles have remained high aloft.
They’ve colored the sky a lighter shade of blue or even a milky white, and made sunsets and sunrises otherworldly with a deep red sun and orange and pink hues above the horizon.
July 21 was Roanoke’s first and only code-orange pollution day since Sept. 27, 2017, which had been the first one since five years before that.
These kind of bad air days used to be a lot more common, especially in summer, back in the late 1990s and the first few years of the 21st century. For instance, there were 61 days in 1998 with an air quality index at least at code orange level above 100, including 11 code red (unhealthy for everyone) days above 150 and a code purple day (very unhealthy) reaching 206 on Sept. 14, 1998.
A 90-degree day with high pressure overhead was almost always a recipe for a milky sky and mountain ridges on the horizon being grayed out, in addition to breathing problems for those with lung-compromising medical conditions.
Two years ago this month, the Weather Journal column covered the improved summer visibility.
It appears that a reduction in ozone levels near the surface is a major reason for both the improved summer visibility and the lack of poor air quality days in recent years.
In 1998, Roanoke had 57 days when ozone exceeded 70 parts per billion, the boundary for a bad ozone day as set by the federal government. Every year but one from 1991 to 2002 had at least 18 such days, and there were 14 high-ozone days as late as 2006.
But in 2009, there were no such days, only one in 2011 and three in 2012. After that, not a single one — not even during the recent bout of wildfire smoke, according to preliminary data.
The air pollution on July 21 of this year was more the result of particles than ozone, which forms from the reaction of sunlight on hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides in the air, intensified in the exhaust of automobiles, certain industries and some utilities. (The 2017 bad air day was from a one-day spike of sulfur dioxide — unclear what exactly caused that.)
In the August 2019 Weather Journal column, experts cited three factors as reducing ozone levels: federal mandates for ultra-low sulfur gasoline and diesel fuel, more stringent fuel economy standards on gasoline and diesel vehicles, and the closure or conversion to cleaner burning natural gas of two-thirds of the coal-fired power plants upwind from our region in West Virginia and the Ohio Valley.
So, automobiles and diesel trucks rolling along Interstate 81 in greater volume than 20 years ago, Roanoke Valley residents commuting in vehicles around the city and coal-fired power generation to our west appear to be no longer enough by themselves to reach an excess ozone day or drive overall air pollution to unhealthy levels, at least under the particular weather patterns and conditions we’ve experienced in the last nine years.
We had to import bad air from the West and its rampant wildfires, with an atmospheric pattern finely turned to drive it thickly into our region, to have a day choked with smoky haze and several that have been at least tinged with it.
It is important to be empathetic to the fact that this is a Western disaster and only an Eastern inconvenience. We get a few smoky days while parts of the West have had several days with far denser smoke, and of course wide swaths of forest and some populated areas threatened by fires that climatologists project are worsening with hotter, drier weather linked to climate change.
While being downstream in the atmospheric flow means we almost always get at least some effects of Western wildfires, a different weather pattern could have taken most of it far away from us. We’ve had summers when we’ve seen more effects from Saharan dust than Western wildfires.
But the bad air day we had on July 21 was an exception, rather than the rule.
Certainly, environmental activists would say that there is still much left to do for cleaner air. Ozone can still come down further — it’s more frequently a problem in some larger metro areas. Particle pollution occasionally spikes near harmful levels, and of course there are the ever-climbing levels of greenhouse gases.
I will leave it to activists, politicians, industry leaders and energy experts to debate policy and process elsewhere. As a frequent hiker and weather observer in the Roanoke Valley, I find that the bluer skies, greater visibility and easier breathing in summer are a stark difference compared to two decades ago, though recent days have recalled the more polluted past.
It’s better than it once was, with a rare exception.
