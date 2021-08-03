Weather Journal: Recent bad air day recalls many not that long ago

We had to import bad air from the West and its rampant wildfires, with an atmospheric pattern finely turned to drive it thickly into our region, to have a day choked with smoky haze and several that have been at least tinged with it.

It is important to be empathetic to the fact that this is a Western disaster and only an Eastern inconvenience. We get a few smoky days while parts of the West have had several days with far denser smoke, and of course wide swaths of forest and some populated areas threatened by fires that climatologists project are worsening with hotter, drier weather linked to climate change.

While being downstream in the atmospheric flow means we almost always get at least some effects of Western wildfires, a different weather pattern could have taken most of it far away from us. We’ve had summers when we’ve seen more effects from Saharan dust than Western wildfires.

But the bad air day we had on July 21 was an exception, rather than the rule.

Certainly, environmental activists would say that there is still much left to do for cleaner air. Ozone can still come down further — it’s more frequently a problem in some larger metro areas. Particle pollution occasionally spikes near harmful levels, and of course there are the ever-climbing levels of greenhouse gases.