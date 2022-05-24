Weather Journal: Recent extreme May heat in Roanoke recalls more of it 81 years ago

Say “1941” and the first thing that comes to most minds, quite rightfully, is American entry into World War II following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.

1941 has also come up lately, locally, as the year The Roanoker restaurant opened, an establishment that is closing this weekend.

This past weekend’s spate of premature summerlike heat has brought 1941 up in a different light. Friday was tied for Roanoke’s hottest May day since 1941, sharing that honor with likewise 96-degree May days in 1962 and 2011. It had not been hotter than Friday in May in 81 years.

But hotter, for longer, it was in May 1941. There were six days 95 degrees or higher at Roanoke in May 1941, almost half of the 14 such May days on record since 1912 and double the number of such days in the 81 years since 1941.

Five of those six days were hotter than Friday was.

The May 1941 heat wave peaked at 99 degrees on May 22, bracketed by 97-degree days on either side. After a brief cool break — it got all the way down to 43 for a morning low on May 25 — the heat came back with a vengeance, reaching 98 on May 28 and 97 on May 29.

The front page of the May 23, 1941, Roanoke Times was dominated by the war — “GUNS OF BRITISH NAVY DEFENDING CRETE; LUFTWAFFE CLAIMS VICTORY OVER FLEET” the main headline trumpets.

The second page, however, was highlighted by news of the heat wave and accompanying drought — “Mercury Soars To Record Levels In State; Dry Spell Damaging Crops” the main headline stated, draped across the top of the page.

The Associated Press story under the headline reported Danville reaching 101, Lynchburg 100 and Roanoke 99 on the previous day. Richmond recorded its hottest May day on record at 95.7, the article reported, but this would be topped by 97 the next day and 98 on May 28.

A familiar name many today associate more with a minor league baseball park was guiding a New River Valley community through a drought. “Because of continued dry weather, Mayor E.W. Calfee yesterday called on Pulaskians to help conserve the municipal water supply by stopping all sprinkling and use of hose for washing floors and walks.”

The heat temporarily broke with storms bearing gusty, dusty winds and some large hail ahead of a cold front on May 23, but it was back a few days later with another Page 2 banner headline on May 29 focusing more on the dryness: “Drought Destorys Much Of State’s Produce Crops – Federal Help Requested.”

The article reported that 75% of the state’s hay crop had already been “burned out” and 20% of the state’s dairy farmers were already feeding hay to cows when they normally should be able to graze pastures.

If all this fuss over oddly timed 1941 heat seems familiar, we also looked back on 1941 when temperatures soared into the mid to upper 90s in early October 2019.

When Roanoke’s temperature hit 98 on Oct. 3, 2019, it was the hottest October day since 1941, when it hit 99 on Oct. 6 and four days reached 95 or higher.

Historically hot October days giving way to real fall weather Two months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, there was a hotter October day in Roa…

Which brings us to a curious oddity about 1941: It had extreme heat in May and October, unrivaled for intensity and persistence in each of those months through Roanoke’s 110 years of daily weather records up to this day, but the summer in between was rather bland.

In fact, during meteorological summer from June 1 to Aug. 31, Roanoke’s temperature never got higher than 97 — May 22 and Oct. 6 were the hottest days of 1941 at 99 degrees.

The 1941 summer’s average temperature of 75 degrees is middle of the pack among 110 summers on record, right close to a long-term average that has nosed upward from 74 to 75.5 over a little more than a century.

It goes to prove that extreme heat in May does not necessarily portend similar happening in summer.

May, like most months, has gotten warmer on average over the past century locally, paralleling national and global trends mostly linked to greenhouse gas emissions from human industrial activities. Sensor location changing from a rural to heavily commercial setting, inducing more “urban heat island” warming, is also a likely factor in Roanoke’s warming temperatures.

The average May temperature, using statistical regression with long-term data, has risen half a degree at Roanoke from 64.9 to 65.4 over the past 110 years.

But a deeper dive into the data reveals it’s not that simple.

May daily high temperatures, the hottest recorded on each day, have dropped more than 2 degrees, from 78.1 to 75.8, while daily low temperatures, the coolest recorded on each day, have climbed more than 3 degrees from 51.6 to 55.

May days have gotten cooler, May nights have gotten much warmer, locally at Roanoke, since 1912.

There is a clue to why this could be — in the same timeframe, average May rainfall in Roanoke has climbed from 2.84 inches to 4.73 inches, again using statistical regression as calculated by the National Weather Service.

Four of the six wettest Mays on record have occurred since 2000.

The totality of this data would imply that May has become a stickier, cloudier, rainier month most years than it was in the past. That has kept daily high temperatures from getting quite as warm while nighttime lows have been buoyed upward, a trend we have seen starkly throughout the warmer months of the year. Higher dew points, widely observed in other studies, from advection off warmer oceans, is a likely culprit.

This May has quickly shown both sides of the coin, transitioning in just a few days from hot and dry to cool and soggy, with Roanoke having its first day of 2022 with more than 2 inches of rainfall on Monday as temperatures fell from record-challenging heat to getting stuck in abnormally cool 50s and 60s all day through Wednesday.

What may May do next?

