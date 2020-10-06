Weather Journal: Record busy Atlantic tropical season set to intrude on our weekend

Beta. Gamma. Delta.
The tropical Atlantic has become a college frat house.
The newest outpouring from the overrunning cup that is the 2020 Atlantic tropical season, Hurricane Delta, is going to be a significant player in our weather by the weekend, interrupting the sunny, dry classic fall weather, with cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons, that we’ve been having.
Delta — which may, coincidentally, make landfall near the Mississippi River delta by Friday — appears on track to dump 1 to 3 inch rainfall amounts this weekend in our region, with locally heavier amounts possible. Still some time for that to wiggle upward or downward depending on its exact track, strength and speed, among other factors.
Delta may track in a manner that will draw moist, southeasterly upslope flow against our mountains, enhancing rainfall, but it also appears to be moving through pretty quickly, so no prolonged sitting and spinning for extreme amounts.
It will become the sixth tropical system to affect our area, in varying degrees, since May.
Bertha soaked areas mostly west of Roanoke in late May, and Isaias did so mostly to the east in early August. Laura, the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this season, breezed by with very little rain at the end of August. The last two systems, Sally and Beta, brought general 1- to 3-inch soakings eight days apart in mid- to late September.
None of the systems have brought widespread flooding, wind damage or tornadoes to our region so far. Let’s see if we can get through one more like that.
The frequency of tropical systems affecting our region without extreme effects is emblematic of an Atlantic hurricane season that has been prolific with named storms but, on the whole, hasn’t been extreme with intensity.
Despite Delta being the 25th named storm of the season in the Atlantic, 16 have not reached hurricane status. Delta, upgraded to Category 4 in the Caribbean on Tuesday with 130 mph winds, is only the third major hurricane of the season, with Laura and Teddy having reached at least Category 3, with 111 mph winds.
Laura came ashore in southwest Louisiana with 150 mph winds. Teddy peaked at 140 mph over open water before weakening and fusing with a non-tropical system to affect eastern Canada.
The ongoing La Nina in the Pacific is a good predictor of increased tropical development in the Atlantic basin. When the waters of the equatorial Pacific trend cool, there is generally less westerly wind flow aloft from the Pacific across Central America into the Atlantic, therefore would-be tropical systems are less likely to be sheared apart and more likely to have the still air aloft they need to develop into tropical storms or hurricanes.
The unprecedented amount of activity with overall lesser intensity runs counter to the general expectations of climate change, where research has generally led more to an expectation of somewhat fewer but more intense storms.
However, this is a one-season snapshot and not a long-running trend, so not much can be extrapolated from this lone season.
This year marks the second season that ran past the list of names into the Greek alphabet. The first was 2005, a far more intense season with the likes of Katrina, Rita, Wilma, and even Tropical Storm Zeta, six letters deep, forming in late December.
Delta developed Nov. 19, 2005. We’re running seven weeks ahead of that pace in 2020.
The reason we are in the Greek alphabet now is because the National Hurricane Center skips the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z for hurricane names, under the pretense that there are too few names with those letters for regularly refreshing lists.
That may have been more true decades ago when the lists were developed than now. We would be on the Y storm with a full alphabetical list, a Yolanda or Yanni, perhaps.
Naming conventions vary in different parts of the world. For instance, in the western Pacific ocean, the name lists for typhoons (same kind of storm as hurricanes) are not restarted each season. Each nation affected contributes a name to continuing lists. After the last storm of a given season, the first storm of the next season moves to the next name of the current running list, not a new list.
Before the name lists, hurricanes were only identified by place and time — the Galveston Hurricane of 1900, the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, etc. Not very helpful when a hurricane is ongoing, and of course, Galveston and Labor Day have had multiple hurricanes, historically.
By whatever name, this Atlantic tropical season has been an especially busy one, and it may not be close to over.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
