Weather Journal: Record busy Atlantic tropical season set to intrude on our weekend

However, this is a one-season snapshot and not a long-running trend, so not much can be extrapolated from this lone season.

This year marks the second season that ran past the list of names into the Greek alphabet. The first was 2005, a far more intense season with the likes of Katrina, Rita, Wilma, and even Tropical Storm Zeta, six letters deep, forming in late December.

Delta developed Nov. 19, 2005. We’re running seven weeks ahead of that pace in 2020.

The reason we are in the Greek alphabet now is because the National Hurricane Center skips the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z for hurricane names, under the pretense that there are too few names with those letters for regularly refreshing lists.

That may have been more true decades ago when the lists were developed than now. We would be on the Y storm with a full alphabetical list, a Yolanda or Yanni, perhaps.

Naming conventions vary in different parts of the world. For instance, in the western Pacific ocean, the name lists for typhoons (same kind of storm as hurricanes) are not restarted each season. Each nation affected contributes a name to continuing lists. After the last storm of a given season, the first storm of the next season moves to the next name of the current running list, not a new list.