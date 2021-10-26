Weather Journal: Return of La Nina may double down on its mild winter effects

It looks like we’re about to do this La Nina winter thing again.
Equatorial Pacific waters have cooled again to the La Nina level, and that cooling is expected to continue long enough for a full-fledged La Nina event to occur, for the second consecutive winter.
La Nina, the cool-water sibling of El Nino, is correlated to various degrees with winter weather patterns around the world. For our region, that can include a persistent high pressure system off the southeast U.S. coast that often (but not always) leads to a milder, drier winter with less snowfall than is typical.
And double-dip La Nina winters — those occurring for a second consecutive winter — have tended to double down on the mild, dry, not-so-snowy trends we have noticed locally with La Nina winters as a whole.
Last winter was not a typical La Nina winter in one category: precipitation. In fact, of 22 La Nina winters since 1950, it was the wettest on record at Roanoke, with 12.19 inches of rain, more than 3 inches above normal.
It was a fairly normal winter in temperature with below-normal snowfall of about 10 inches at Roanoke (about 18 is the long-term average; the most recent 30-year norm is closer to 14). Areas west of Roanoke tended to have near- to slightly-above normal snowfall. Blacksburg received almost 24 inches, very near its long-term average.
The 2020-21 winter was one of frequent middling precipitation events with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark, leading to lots of cold rain, wintry mix, ice, and occasionally wet snow.
It was a pretty irritating winter for almost everyone. It was cold and icy enough to trigger winter haters, lots of chilly dreariness with no real mild breaks. It often barely misfired on bigger winter storm potential for snow lovers. And it offered lots of opportunities for forecasts to go awry.
Hardly anyone in the Roanoke area wants a repeat of that winter. Going either more consistently mild or more consistently snowy would please large segments of the population and spare us so many borderline forecasting headaches.
The tendency of La Nina favors milder rather than snowier, though there are notable exceptions, particularly the 1995-96 winter, a La Nina winter which is tied for Roanoke’s second snowiest with 56 inches.
But when we examine specifically the winters in which La Nina returned for a second consecutive season (or in a couple of cases, a third one), the tendencies toward mild, dry and less snowy are even stronger.
There have been 10 such winters since 1950. Seven have averaged at least a degree above normal in temperature and eight have been at least an inch below normal in rainfall.
Snowfall in those 10 encore-La Nina winters has averaged 11 inches for Roanoke. Take out 23.2 inches in 1971-72 and 27 in 1974-75 and that average drops to a paltry 8 inches.
The most recent second-year La Nina winter was in 2017-18. That winter included both Roanoke’s coldest first week of January on record (averaging 17.6 degrees, with five mornings in the single digits) and the hottest wintertime temperature on record (84 on Feb. 22). It was fairly snowy compared to similar winters with almost 16 inches. Most of that snowfall, however, occurred in March, technically after the end of meteorological winter, which was mild and dry on the whole.
The 2017-18 winter encapsulates some themes that seem to be common in encore La Nina winters, such as occasional short but sharp Arctic outbreaks amid otherwise mild winters and a tendency toward late-season snow events.
The 1984-85 La Nina winter included the extreme Arctic outbreak that resulted in Virginia’s all-time record low temperature of -30 at Mountain Lake on Jan. 21, when Roanoke dipped to -11 and Blacksburg to -18, the coldest temperatures since 1917.
The 2008-09 and 2011-12 La Nina winters, the last two second-year La Nina winters before 2017-18, were each almost entirely bereft of snowfall until singular storms in late February or early March. The 1975-76 La Nina winter (actually a third consecutive La Nina season) did much the same, with most of the season’s 2.3 inches occurring on March 10, a remarkable low point for local snowfall amid a snowy couple of decades.
So, as you are doing your snowfall contest entries (rules posted in accompanying box), the double-dip La Nina and its historical effects are something to consider. Will this winter follow the tendencies of many past similar seasons, or will it somehow become an exception?
The Weather Journal snowfall contest is coming back for the 2021-22 winter — but we’re going back to the roots, how it began a dozen years ago.
Typical Halloween weatherA warm but placid October for our region has been shaken up by some dips in the jet stream flow that have triggered a couple of large storm systems across the nation this week.
A nor’easter is departing the New England coast, part of the same storm system that brought destructive tornadoes to Missouri over the weekend and some severe storms to Southside Virginia on Monday evening. Effects were limited to a quick round of rain and some breezy coolness in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
A wet and windy storm for the West Coast will become a soaking rain for our region Thursday and Friday, followed by another cold front that will bring breezy, cooler weather for the Halloween weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Showers are possible early Saturday evening, turning dry by Sunday.
The first half of November looks to have blocking high pressure near Hudson Bay that may allow for multiple cold fronts to descend into our region. Seasonably cooler weather and perhaps a few downright cold mornings may be in store. Don’t be surprised if higher elevations see the first snowflakes over the next couple of weeks.
One more snowfall contest reminder: The season starts Nov. 15, so if there were any significant snowfall before that date, it doesn’t count. That probably won’t happen in Roanoke or Blacksburg, but a reminder just in case.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.