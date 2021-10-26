Weather Journal: Return of La Nina may double down on its mild winter effects

So, as you are doing your snowfall contest entries (rules posted in accompanying box), the double-dip La Nina and its historical effects are something to consider. Will this winter follow the tendencies of many past similar seasons, or will it somehow become an exception?

Weather Journal: Snowfall prediction contest is back, the old-fashioned way The Weather Journal snowfall contest is coming back for the 2021-22 winter — but we’re going back to the roots, how it began a dozen years ago.

Typical Halloween weatherA warm but placid October for our region has been shaken up by some dips in the jet stream flow that have triggered a couple of large storm systems across the nation this week.

A nor’easter is departing the New England coast, part of the same storm system that brought destructive tornadoes to Missouri over the weekend and some severe storms to Southside Virginia on Monday evening. Effects were limited to a quick round of rain and some breezy coolness in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

A wet and windy storm for the West Coast will become a soaking rain for our region Thursday and Friday, followed by another cold front that will bring breezy, cooler weather for the Halloween weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Showers are possible early Saturday evening, turning dry by Sunday.