Weather Journal: 'Ring of fire' pattern causes our region to walk the line between heat, storms

The late music legend Johnny Cash was born 50 miles from where I was born in northeast Arkansas (and 38 years earlier).

A Southwest Virginia woman named June Carter penned a song that became his biggest hit, “Ring of Fire.” She also later took Johnny’s last name.

The Cashes were singing about more emotional personal life matters than the current weather pattern that is causing flash and sizzle in both of their home regions, but the name fits.

A “ring of fire” weather pattern refers to that which occurs with a strong high pressure system, often called a heat dome, trapping extremely hot, stagnant air underneath, being surrounded by storm clusters moving clockwise around the high pressure system’s rim.

If seen on a satellite or radar, it can appear as a broad empty space thousands of miles wide with blobs of clouds and precipitation circulating around the rim, moving north and northeast around the west side, south and southeast along the east side, and due west to the south of void.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, we are experiencing both aspects of the “ring of fire,” close enough to the center of high pressure for some abnormally hot mid-June days, and close enough to the eastern edge to get clusters of storms rotating southeastward from the Ohio Valley.

The first rounds of those storms blew through the region overnight Monday and early Tuesday. Additional storms slid southeastward out of eastern West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, mostly passing east of Roanoke.

There was plenty of speculation about a potential derecho happening, stoking fears of mass power outages in extreme heat like in 2012.

But as it played out, the overnight brought four separate storm clusters that awkwardly stepped on each other’s toes rather than just one or two bigger squall lines that could make that long-lasting smooth bow-echo glide on radar.

One piece, from Lake Michigan to eastern Ohio, might have qualified as a derecho, with a near-constant outflow of severe-level winds (58 mph) extending over 240 miles. But the Roanoke and New River valleys did not experience the dreaded d-word, though winds were strong enough for more than 1,000 homes and businesses losing power in Montgomery County.

A line that formed in southern Ohio, with many power outages and trees down over several counties extending into the western edge of West Virginia, brought some scattered gusty winds, frequent lightning and briefly heavy rain to our area near midnight, but was weakening at the time, several hours after day’s peak heating.

A later line to the north broke into two parts, one that dived southward just to the west and got pretty cranky in the southwest corner of the state west of Interstate 77. Yet another storm cluster formed north of that one, weakening as it moved through rain-cooled air from previous storms before arriving in the Roanoke area shortly after sunrise.

The early morning storms and residual cloudiness that hung on till almost midday kept Tuesday afternoon from reaching Roanoke’s 95 record for June 14, set in 1926, a mark that seemed almost certain to fall after Monday’s 94.

Similar questions will linger for Wednesday and Thursday heat, when records are 95 and 96 at Roanoke and 91 both days at Blacksburg. The timing and placement of any additional storms may keep the mercury below record levels, but plenty sticky, well above mid-80s norms for Roanoke and upper 70s norms for Blacksburg.

Farther west and south, away from the rim of the heat dome, more consistent, uninterrupted heating was pushing temperatures to near and above the 100-degree mark. Cash’s old home site in the fields near the Mississippi River is expected to be near 100 on multiple days ahead with no hint of rain.

For the Roanoke area, there is at least temporary relief on the way.

A stronger cold front will get pushed through late this week, leading to significantly cooler temperatures — upper 70s to mid 80s highs, 50s lows — by the weekend, and much less humid also.

The core of the high pressure system at the center of the “ring of fire” is remaining well west of our region. It may expand back over us at times with short-fused heat waves, and it may steer more storms toward from the northwest. But it will also propel some refreshing cooler air masses our way, like this weekend.

So our region may well walk the line between searing summer heat, gusty storms and somewhat cooler, drier periods over the next couple of weeks.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

