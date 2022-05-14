Weather Journal: Same storm system, another rainy weekend for Roanoke/NRV area

Our weather pattern is shifting into reverse this week.

When showers arrive on Friday and Saturday, you may think that this weekend is just like the last one. That will be true beyond the fact that it is raining again — literally the same storm system will cause this weekend’s rain that caused last weekend’s.

An upper-level low-pressure system — a cold counterclockwise swirl of wind a few miles above the surface — was the main trigger for Friday’s storms, Saturday’s cool dampness, Sunday’s gloomy chill for Mother’s Day, and the mild, dry autumn-like days we’ve had since as it has moved from west of us to offshore.

But the system is stuck there, dawdling offshore, spinning some high water across the Outer Banks of North Carolina and up some of the inlets in the Hampton Roads area.

That’s because it has been cut off from the west-to-east upper-air flow as strong high pressure is forming to the north and west of the low.

That high is going to bring summerlike warmth to the Upper Midwest and Northeast, and in time, its clockwise flow will nudge the stalled low over the ocean back to the west.

As it moves back onshore later this week, it will spread moisture from the Atlantic over us, leading to more rain showers, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder as it gets warmer and more humid again, though the ingredients do not appear to be in place for the strong to severe thunderstorms we had last Friday evening.

Weekends with rain or chilly winds, or sometimes both, have been a thing this spring. Five of the last nine Saturdays have had some rain (or snow) in Roanoke, including the last two.

Early next week, a cold front moving in from the west will finally sweep away the weakening circulation of this pesky upper-level low.

So it won’t be around for a three-peat.

‘Zero-meter’

When I was about 10 or 12 years old, I rode my bicycle across an open field right into a large whirlwind — on purpose. My ears hurt with the sudden drop of pressure and I was stung a little bit by leaves and twigs caught in the circulation.

I have recently learned via social media that what I did that day with that whirlwind was called “zero-metering.”

To “zero-meter” in storm chase lingo means to intercept a tornado at such close range that one is in within the main circulation — that is, to be zero meters from the tornado.

It produces some exciting video that rapidly garners views across social media platforms. It also generates intense criticism about how dangerous it is.

“Zero-metering,” of course, is very dangerous. It can really only be done with any marginal degree of “safety” with a very weak tornado, EF-0 to EF-1 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The problem is that it is not possible to ascertain the strength of a tornado in real time visually or with radar. What looks like a swirl of dust barely stronger than my Arkansas whirlwind can rapidly tighten into an EF-3 or stronger dirt-chewer capable of lifting automobiles, and the chasers in them, many larger numbers than zero meters off the ground.

The storm chasing community has generally eschewed the idea of driving into a tornado on purpose. Doing so and living to tell about it has been considered in the past to be a story about an embarrassing and almost deadly mistake, a “what not to do” lesson, not something to ballyhoo on social media.

Armored vehicles designed for the purpose of driving into a tornado, featured in the “Storm Chasers” TV series several years back, may have opened the door to the “zero-meter” fad.

Now, some chasers in pretty normal vehicles are getting really close — not always truly a “zero-meter” intercept but at many fewer meters than most anybody else would want to be.

Aside from reaping the whirlwind as a pre-teen, I’ve had a couple of experiences as an adult that were a little too close to an actual tornado. I don’t personally care to repeat those — the best view of a tornado is a couple miles back, in my opinion.

That said, I’m probably complicit in the encouragement to “zero-meter” tornadoes every time I click on one of these videos, so I’ll spare you a sermon on why someone else shouldn’t be doing this, though there are many valid arguments.

Mainly, I just want you to know what it means to “zero-meter” a tornado if you encounter that term yourself.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.