Weather Journal: September rocked by 'triple tropical trouble' 18 years ago

Virginia’s largest outbreak of tornadoes on record and the Roanoke River’s highest water mark of the 21st century to date came just 11 days apart in September 2004.

If your child has just recently reached legal adulthood, it has been that many years, 18, since what I call “triple tropical trouble,” a remarkable September when the remnants of three hurricanes — Frances, Ivan and Jeanne — moved through our region in less than three weeks.

And just like you may feel with your lanky man or woman child staring at you, it doesn’t seem like it should be that long ago, to me at least. The trifecta of tropical systems represented what was probably the first serious weather episodes to affect our region since this column began the year before in November 2003.

In contrast to how the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is going so far, with just five named storms, and two current ones, Danielle and Earl, curling away from the U.S. in the open ocean, 2004 was a vicious tropical season for the Gulf Coast and eastern U.S., with five landfalling hurricanes and a sixth that scraped the Outer Banks.

It was the season Shockoe Bottom at Richmond flooded, in late August, when the remains of Hurricane Gaston (originally considered a tropical storm at its South Carolina landfall, but later upgraded on reanalysis) dumped up to a foot of rain in some localized pockets.

Roanoke did not get a foot of rain in a single storm, but did get almost that much for the entire month in September 2004 — 11.72 inches, the second wettest September on record and sixth wettest month at any time of year (all but one of the six are August to November, each related to tropical system remnants) since official local weather data began in 1912.

Nearly half that total, 5 ½ inches, fell Sept. 5 to 8, with 4.40 inches on Sept. 8 with the least regarded of the three legs of tropical trouble in Sept. 2004, Frances.

Frances, which had come ashore as a Category 2 hurricane on the south end of Hutchinson Island, Florida, (remember that location later in the column), poured onto fairly dry ground, so did not cause widespread flooding in our region. The Roanoke River rose to 12.72 feet, not quite 3 feet above flood stage.

But Frances primed the pump for what was to come.

Hurricane Ivan took a more southerly and westerly track than Frances, working through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico before a landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama. It was a Category 5 storm for a while, but weakened to Category 3 before landfall as dry air entrained into the southwest side of the storm.

While there was much concern about flooding in our region as Ivan approached, it brought much less rain than Frances did, but became a record-setter for a different hazard: tornadoes. Of 117 tornadoes spun off by Ivan, 40 occurred in Virginia on Sept. 17, the most on record for a single event in our commonwealth.

One tornado sliced a destructive path through Henry County, another briefly touched down at Goodview in Bedford County.

The dry air that had begun being pulled into the storm at landfall created a series of boundaries east of the storm’s circulation center, focusing the abundant atmospheric shear with a landfalling hurricane into pockets of tight rotation for tornadoes.

But Ivan left only little more than an inch of rain in Roanoke and rarely more than 2 anywhere in the state, as it moved through quickly with squally periods of storms rather than prolonged downpours.

Jeanne was already ongoing as Ivan was spinning off its tornadoes in Virginia, scraping Hispaniola then moving east of the Bahamas mostly as a tropical storm.

Jeanne feinted eastward, but then made a loop back to the west and intensified, rolling through the Bahamas toward the coast of Florida. It came ashore as Category 3 storm along the south end of Hutchinson Island, Florida — almost exactly the same landfall point as Frances three weeks before.

Perhaps that was when we should have taken seriously the danger Jeanne posed, that it was following Frances’ track. But most forecast models took the remnants of Jeanne mostly to the east of our region, with the eastern Carolinas and Hampton Roads more in line for the heaviest rainfall.

Its actual inland track was farther west, and that led to a near-repeat of Frances’ downpours from early in the month.

By the evening of Sept. 28, the Roanoke River rose to levels seen only once before since the great Flood of ’85, cresting at 17.82 feet, almost 8 feet above the 10-foot flood stage, entering several homes in the lowest elevations near the river.

The remnants of Jeanne caused $3.6 million in damage in a declared major disaster area that not only included Roanoke but Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Floyd, Patrick and Roanoke. In those areas, 280 homes and 12 businesses were destroyed or damaged, the majority near the Roanoke River. A woman in Patrick County died in flooding.

Roanoke received 4.94 inches over two days from Jeanne’s remnants, including 4.17 inches on the 28th. The total was actually slightly less than what Frances had dumped at the start of the month, but Jeanne’s torrents came atop the ground already saturated by Frances and Ivan, so it caused much worse flooding.

Although 2018 and 2020 set and then reset records for greatest annual rainfall locally, the first two years above 60 inches total at Roanoke, and July 2014 and September 2015 produced memorable local flooding, the Roanoke River level reached by Jeanne’s rains to conclude “triple tropical trouble” of September 2004 remains the highest of the 21st century to date, and the seventh highest since 1900.

The current Atlantic tropical season is quiet, and there are as yet no signs it will pick up dramatically in the ways it affects our region.

September 2004 stands as a reminder of what it can be like when it flips to the other end of the extreme and the storm tracks veer our way repeatedly.

