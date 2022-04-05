Weather Journal: Severe storms more often miss than hit, but it's wise to prepare for worst

Severe storms are usually somebody else’s problem, not mine or yours.

Last Thursday’s threat of severe storms in the Roanoke and New River valleys passed with a few brief, weak tornadoes occurring well outside our region and some scattered local reports of damage related to strong wind gusts not connected to thunderstorms.

Eight days before, two houses in Carroll County were heavily damaged by a tornado, and other than some scattered trees, nothing else blew down across western and southern Virginia.

Our region again faces what appears to be a marginal risk of severe storms late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday, as storms from a larger severe weather threat to the southwest move across our region during a cooler, more stable period of the 24-hour daily cycle. There may be a few strong wind gusts, but the storms will likely be much weaker than they were hours earlier.

The inevitably streaky nature of severe thunderstorm and tornado effects is a major challenge in forecasting and awareness efforts, especially when many people judge a weather event solely by what happens right outside their own window.

On occasion, there is an event like the 2012 derecho that casts a wide net of damaging winds that disrupt power and cause damage for many or most, not just some or a few.

But that is the exception rather than the rule with severe storms. Even during a large tornado outbreak in the South or Midwest, it can be utter devastation in the narrow tornado tracks, but for those just a few miles outside those paths, it can be something that is entirely someone else’s problem.

In a region like ours, where severe storms are usually even more sporadic and tornadoes much more uncommon than in the nation’s core “tornado alley” areas, it can seem like urgent words around a potential severe storms risk or even a watch or warning almost always pass with very little of note happening where we can see.

The key is to understand what exactly is being communicated and to prepare accordingly for worst-case scenarios with severe storms, balanced with the understanding that chances are almost always very low that something devastating will happen specifically to your home or other location where you are.

It’s about preparation, not panic.

Starting with the most urgent, a warning means that a severe thunderstorm — defined by 58 mph or higher wind gusts or hail at least 1 inch in diameter — or a tornado has been detected by radar or by observation and is an immediate danger to the locations specified in the warning.

Modern “impact-based” warnings carry wording about a lot of bad stuff that “will” happen inside a warning. However, quite often it is the case those awful things don’t happen over every square inch of the warning box, or even a majority of it, though they can and often do happen somewhere within the warning. Narrow corridors a mile or two wide may see the strongest downdraft winds or largest hail, while areas outside those in a warning that can be 15 or 20 miles wide see much lesser storm effects.

In many tornado warnings, rotation observed in the lower atmosphere by radar never translates to the surface, and the warning passes without an actual confirmed tornado. But, sometimes, a tornado does occur.

Generally the best thing to do in a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is get to the lowest floor of a structure away from windows, with as many walls as possible between you and the outside. With a tornado warning it is advisable to get under sturdy furniture or in a small interior room like a closet or bathroom, and cover up in blankets or such (kids can put on a sports or bicycle helmet) to protect from flying debris.

These actions have saved many lives even when a tornado is not immediately apparent to the senses. And it won’t hurt you if you do it and nothing happens.

A watch is issued for a much larger region when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and/or tornadoes.

This is a signal that storms are likely to develop or move into the watch area and warnings will probably become necessary in some, but not necessarily all, areas within the watch.

A watch is basically a heads-up to be prepared for quick action to get in a safer place, preferably inside, if a warning is issued or you otherwise observe or sense a storm moving into your region.

Remember that even non-severe storms can carry deadly lightning, gusty winds of around 50 mph capable of blowing down limbs or copious smaller hail that can sometimes pile up even if it doesn’t meet the severe criteria of being 1 inch in diameter.

Before watches go up, the Storm Prediction Center issues severe storms risk assessment maps for up to seven days ahead of time. You may see television meteorologists refer to these risks, and I often do so in my online and social media posts, even sharing the maps on occasion.

The SPC risk maps gain more specificity within three days, as large regions are circled using a five-level rating system for the development of severe storms ranging from marginal at the least to high at the most, with slight, enhanced and moderate in between.

These terms are often misunderstood. A slight risk of severe storms does not mean there is only a slight risk severe storms will form within the circled area. It actually means that severe storms are likely to form within the delineated region, but there is a comparatively slight risk that 58 mph wind gusts, hail 1 inch in a diameter or a tornado will occur within 25 miles of a given point within that zone.

In other words, the rating scale is based on coverage not severity. A slight risk zone might produce a single storm with a destructive, long-track tornado, while a high risk zone could produce more widespread coverage of 60 mph wind gusts that mostly just blow over trees.

While a high risk means that severe storm effects have a strong chance to occur within 25 miles of any given point in the zone, someone may think the risk was overhyped if that person is 24 miles form the nearest golfball-sized hail or tree felled on a house.

Whenever a severe storms risk passes your location with the power still on and no obvious damage, be thankful. Also, be aware that it is possible someone within driving distance of your location has not come out as well.

We should be prepared to protect ourselves and our families before and during potential severe weather events, and be prepared to help our regional neighbors if the storms prove to be a problem for someone else instead of us.

