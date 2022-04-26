Weather Journal: Snowfall contest winner revealed & seeking derecho memories

Recent days have been more like winter or summer than spring in the Roanoke area, so it’s an appropriate time to wrap up a winter contest and look ahead to a summer project.

The Weather Journal snowfall contest winner will be revealed in this edition of Weather Journal, and I’ll be seeking assistance from readers on recalling a major regional weather event on its 10th anniversary.

Back-to-back Mondays have acted like seasonal polar opposites in local weather.

Monday, April 18, brought a cold rain mixing with and changing to sleet and snow in much of our region.

This past Monday brought high temperatures (88 at Roanoke, 83 at Blacksburg) that were right smack on our peak seasonal daily normal highs for midsummer. (Short of record highs for April 25, though — 95 for Roanoke in 1925, 86 for Blacksburg in 2009).

Many people found the preceding very warm, dry weekend refreshing after several weekends that have brought windy chill. Others found it just too hot, too early.

The rest of this week will be neither, really, just a touch cooler than normal with 30s-lower 40s lows and 60s-lower 70s highs. Beware some scattered morning frost in areas away from the Roanoke urban heat island.

On to other matters.

Derecho anniversaryWe will soon be coming up on a decade since the June 29, 2012, derecho, the most impactful and memorable weather event on a widespread regional basis of my almost two decades writing about weather for The Roanoke Times.

For the 10th anniversary, I would like to gather your recollections, a verbal history in essence, for a Weather Journal project this summer.

If you have a personal memory, a short or somewhat longer narrative (let’s try to stay under 400 words), from the day before, the night of or the days after the derecho, our hottest days locally of the 21st century to date coupled with widespread wind damage and power outages, please email them to me at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

I will be putting out reminders about this intermittently until about mid-June. Please be prepared to have your name and residence locality in print and on our website with your recollection. Don’t send it to me if you don’t want it published.

The memories I collected from readers for the 10th anniversary of the Dec. 18-19, 2009, snowstorm took our anniversary coverage of that event to another level, giving it personal depth beyond raw weather statistics and a simple retelling of something many of us experienced personally. I hope to do the same with the derecho.

June also marks the 50th anniversary of flooding from remnants of Hurricane Agnes in 1972. That was the biggest Roanoke River flood on record until being surpassed by the infamous Flood of ’85.

I will not be pressing as hard for recollections on the 1972 flood, but if you have memories of that event, I’d love to hear from you on that also. E-mail me at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

Snowfall contestMost entries in the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest go for early dates for the first 1-inch snowfall in December.

Many play Blacksburg totals 8 inches or more above Roanoke and/or Blacksburg getting its first snow more than a week before Roanoke.

More than a few swing either for very low or very high snowfall totals.

None of those were winning strategies in the 2021-22 contest, back for its 13th go-round after taking the 2020-21 season off.

Nathan Sanford of Roanoke won the contest by playing middle dates a day apart in early January and middling season totals in the 10-20 inch range, perfectly nailing two of the four pieces of information that make up the contest.

Sanford had Roanoke getting 12 inches of snow for the winter. The official season total was 11.8 inches, which rounds up to 12 for the purposes of the contest, so a perfect guess.

He had Blacksburg getting its first 1-inch or greater snowfall on Jan. 3. Again, right on the money.

He had Roanoke getting its first 1-inch snowfall just a day later on Jan. 4, so a miss of only one day.

Finally, he predicted Blacksburg would get 19 inches of snow total for the winter. This was where he varied most off reality, but only by 4 inches, as Blacksburg totaled 15 inches (rounded up from 14.5) in the Nov. 15 to April 15 period of the contest.

Adding the one day off and 4 inches off on two of his guesses, Sanford’s score was 5 in the lowest-score wins competition.

Second-place Glenna Kennett of Roanoke scored 11 points — only one off on snowfall totals with guesses of 11 for Roanoke and 16 for Blacksburg, only one day off for a Jan. 2 first-snow date for Roanoke, but eight days off predicting Blacksburg’s first snow on Dec. 26.

At third-place, the Rev. Will Iler of Roanoke County scored 13 points — two off on Roanoke’s total snowfall with a guess of 14 inches, three off on Blacksburg’s total guessing 18 inches, and four off both the first snowfall guess picking Jan. 7 at both sites.

Honorable mention of scoring 20 or under goes to Eric Stanley of Blacksburg, Elizabeth Egnot of Moneta, and three students in Judith Painter’s classes at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem: Jackson Nelson, Wyatt Ruble and Tessa Yerton.

My own guesses of 14 inches for Roanoke and 22 for Blacksburg, with first snowfall dates of Dec. 18 and 11 as first snowfall dates, respectively, weren’t terrible but wouldn’t have put me in the running. The one thing I was correct on, though, was the expectation that the winter would have a single 6-8-inch type snow event, which happened on Jan. 16, and several smaller ones to reach its totals.

There were 120 total entries, which I consider pretty good for a contest announced on a short notice in this space coming back after a year off.

Let’s do this again next winter!

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyatt .

