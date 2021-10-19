Weather Journal: Snowfall prediction contest is back, the old-fashioned way

If there had been a Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest last winter, I think I might have won it.
OK, obviously I can’t really win my own contest, but my picks would have been pretty much right on the button in three of the four usual categories. I’ll get back to that.
The big news today is that the snowfall contest is coming back for the 2021-22 winter — but we’re going back to the roots, how it began a dozen years ago.
I’ll take entries by e-mail, and the prize will be small — mostly a contest for pride and recognition of exceptional winter weather prognostication.
The best part: There is no age limit for entry. Whole families and school classes can send in their entries, like they used to before it became an official contest requiring an 18-year-old age limit.
For various reasons, the contest did not occur for the 2020-21 winter. Lots of things didn’t happen in 2020 and early 2021. But that has given me the opportunity for a reset.
To make sure the contest procedure is fully understood, I’m explaining it both below and in a graphic attached to this column.
All entries will be emailed to kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Please use “Snowfall contest entry” as a subject line so I can readily know where to file it.
I need six pieces of information: (1) Name. (2) General area of residence — a city, a town, a part of a county. (3) Predicted total snowfall rounded to the nearest inch for Roanoke between Nov. 15 and April 15. (4) Predicted total snowfall rounded to the nearest inch for Blacksburg between Nov. 15 and April 15. (5) Predicted date of first snowfall with 1 inch or greater accumulation for Roanoke. (6) Predicted date of first snowfall with 1 inch or greater accumulation for Blacksburg.
The four factors of the contest — total snow and first 1-inch snowfall for Roanoke and Blacksburg — have never changed since I first introduced the contest in late 2008.
Feel free to send multiple individual entries on the same email — a whole family, for instance, or a school group. If it’s a classroom, name of school and grade level, course name or teacher's name will suffice instead of general area of residence. (Just one entry per person though.)
The official snow total that counts is that measured at the National Weather Service-authorized weather stations. For Blacksburg, that is the National Weather Service office itself. For Roanoke, that is the snow board at the WDBJ (Channel 7) studio.
Roanoke’s official automated weather sensor is at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, but it doesn’t measure snowfall, so Channel 7 located nearby has handled that local weather statistic since its studio on Hershberger Road was dedicated in 2004.
(Brent Watts must enjoy having such a pivotal role in my contest!)
When I say rounded to the nearest inch, I mean rounded to the nearest inch. If you give me 16.7 or 12¾ inches as a prediction, I won’t disqualify your entry, but I will count it as 17 or 13, not the decimal or fraction. One-half rounds to the next whole number.
I will similarly round the season total at each site, so the number of inches difference will always be a whole number. Just makes it simpler that way.
Being the official snowfall total, sleet counts as snowfall, but freezing rain does not. If our first 1-inch snowfall is really 1 inch of bouncy sleet, unusual but not unprecedented, so be it.
The first date of a 1-inch snowfall is the first date on which there is 1 inch on the ground, officially. If there is a half-inch of snow before midnight and a half-inch of snow after midnight in the same storm, the later of the two dates will count as the first 1-inch snowfall … i.e. when the snowfall reached 1 inch.
This very scenario would have happened if there had been a contest last winter. Roanoke had 0.8 inch of snow on Christmas Eve before midnight then 0.5 inch after midnight on Christmas morning. Dec. 25 would have counted as the first 1-inch snowfall date for the 1.3-inch total. (Blacksburg’s first 1-inch snowfall date was Dec. 17 with 1.7 inches.)
The winning entry will be the one that has the lowest score when the missed inches of the two total snowfall guesses, rounded to the nearest inch, and the missed days of the two first-snowfall guesses are added.
Here’s how that would work, based on my guesses for last winter.
I projected 10 inches of snowfall for Roanoke and 18 for Blacksburg last winter. Roanoke had 10.3 inches — rounded to the nearest inch, this was a perfect guess. Blacksburg had 23.5 inches — that rounds to 24 inches, which means I missed by 6.
I didn’t publish first snowfall date guesses, but I usually pick Christmas as a default for Roanoke, and I like to pick Blacksburg a little earlier. So let’s say I picked Dec. 25 for Roanoke and Dec. 18 for Blacksburg.
Roanoke’s first 1-inch snowfall, as discussed previously, counted as Dec. 25 — right on the button, if I had guessed that. Blacksburg’s was Dec. 17, so I presumably would have been one day off there.
A total of six inches off on the snow totals and one day off on the first snowfall dates adds to a score of 7. That would have been hard to beat.
Well, OK, I can’t really prove I would have picked those dates. But now is your chance to prove you’re better than me, which most years we’ve had the contest, about a third of entries are.
Being reasonably solid takes some skill, but being precise enough to compete for the title against hundreds of entries takes a lot of luck. There hasn't yet been a perfect entry — yours could be the first.
Historically, going back more than a century, Roanoke has had anywhere from zero to 63 inches in a winter, Blacksburg anywhere from 2 to 67 inches (and likely as much as 80 in one season with missing records). Just in the last dozen years, Roanoke has ranged from 2 to 43 inches, Blacksburg from 5 to 54.
Sometimes both locations get the first 1-inch snowfall on the same date, but often Blacksburg is earlier — by a few days or up to almost 3 months in 2014-15. On a very few occasions, historically, Roanoke has beaten Blacksburg to the first 1-inch snowfall, though that has never happened since the contest has taken place.
You have till midnight on Nov. 8 to send me that email with your picks. I’ll publish my guesses in the Nov. 10 Weather Journal column.
The prize will be a $25 gift card or certificate of some sort, out of my pocket — but mostly the public recognition of the winner’s forecasting prowess in this space as well as on Roanoke.com, my Twitter handle and the Weather Journal Facebook page.
We’ve had anywhere from about 300 to 920 entrants over the years. So I’ll throw in one more challenge: If this contest gets 1,000 entrants, I’ll raise the prize to a $100 gift card or certificate.
The challenge is on. There’s no time like snow time.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
