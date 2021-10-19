Weather Journal: Snowfall prediction contest is back, the old-fashioned way

Being reasonably solid takes some skill, but being precise enough to compete for the title against hundreds of entries takes a lot of luck. There hasn't yet been a perfect entry — yours could be the first.

Historically, going back more than a century, Roanoke has had anywhere from zero to 63 inches in a winter, Blacksburg anywhere from 2 to 67 inches (and likely as much as 80 in one season with missing records). Just in the last dozen years, Roanoke has ranged from 2 to 43 inches, Blacksburg from 5 to 54.

Sometimes both locations get the first 1-inch snowfall on the same date, but often Blacksburg is earlier — by a few days or up to almost 3 months in 2014-15. On a very few occasions, historically, Roanoke has beaten Blacksburg to the first 1-inch snowfall, though that has never happened since the contest has taken place.

You have till midnight on Nov. 8 to send me that email with your picks. I’ll publish my guesses in the Nov. 10 Weather Journal column.

The prize will be a $25 gift card or certificate of some sort, out of my pocket — but mostly the public recognition of the winner’s forecasting prowess in this space as well as on Roanoke.com, my Twitter handle and the Weather Journal Facebook page.