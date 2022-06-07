Weather Journal: Sometimes storms spin, even over the Roanoke Valley

Do you remember the South Roanoke tornado of 2008?

Probably only if you live in South Roanoke, or happened to see it from somewhere nearby which many Roanokers did (and I did not) on June 3 that year.

A spindly funnel, spawned by a small but potent supercell thunderstorm rolling east-southeast out of West Virginia, caused $350,000 damage on 55 properties, including 10 homes, mostly from falling trees. It was rated EF-0 with winds no higher than 80 mph and an intermittent path never wider than 60 yards for 1.4 miles from just northwest of Virginia Western Community College to the Robin Hood Road area.

It was the last confirmed tornado to have occurred in Roanoke, Salem or Roanoke County.

Tornadoes are blessedly uncommon in the Roanoke Valley. While the mountains do not literally block or deflect tornadoes or supercells (rotating thunderstorms) that are already occurring, the southwest-to-northeast orientation of the Appalachians, partially obstructing the flow of warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and often trapping more stable air from the northeast, and Roanoke’s position close to them play roles in the conditions necessary to produce tornadoes being fairly rare.

It’s difficult to get the levels of moisture, shear and instability all at once to spawn a tornado, as cooler, drier air often banks along the eastern slopes of the Appalachians.

Tornadoes tend to be more common west of the Appalachians or farther south and east in Southside and central Virginia where a “lee trough” often develops and focuses more favorable severe storm parameters some distance east of the Blue Ridge.

But they do happen from time to time, and have occurred all around in the past four years. Just since 2018, tornadoes have occurred in Craig, Montgomery, Pulaski, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin counties. Three homes were destroyed in eastern Bedford County 10 days ago.

Rotating thunderstorm cells are a little more common. We’ve had two interesting rotating storm structures pass over the Roanoke Valley in the last couple of weeks.

On Friday afternoon, May 27, a tight rotation ramped up very quickly, as seen on Doppler radar, in a thunderstorm cell moving northeast over the Hollins area just northwest of Roanoke.

Torrential rainfall and strong wind gusts occurred with that storm, some residents nearby noting it was among the most intense storms they had seen in years. At my location south of Roanoke, it was brief light rain and a few barely limb-shaking wind gusts.

On Thursday afternoon, June 2, a visually impressive mesocyclone, akin to what storm chasers travel hundreds of miles to see in the Great Plains of the central U.S., passed over the southern part of the Roanoke Valley.

It went right over my location south of Roanoke, but trees blocked my view of much of its structure, and it wasn’t a time I could relocate somewhere to see it better. I could get enough of a hand on the elephant to know what I was looking at, though.

Fortunately, Luke Barrette of Roanoke got amazing photos of the full structure, looking southwest from the Ballyhack Golf Club east of Roanoke. One such photo is included with this article.

Cloud bases were too high, a result of lower surface dew points, and instability had not been ramped up all that much by daytime heating, so there was little tornado risk with this rotating storm structure.

Any storm that rotates can, in theory, produce a tornado.

It has always been difficult to enunciate the exact posture we should have toward tornadoes living in the Roanoke Valley.

Being as on edge about tornadoes as someone living in Kansas or Alabama just doesn’t make sense historically.

I don’t think about the danger of tornadoes locally nearly as much here as I did in my nearly three decades living in twister-slashed northeast Arkansas, where I probably wouldn’t have rented a third-story apartment just for that risk alone as I did twice in my Roanoke Valley days.

Since the 1890s, there are only five fairly reliable recorded instances of tornadoes hitting Roanoke, Salem or Roanoke County, as shown in the accompanying graphic, with a sixth seeming probable from historical references.

Only the 1896 Salem storm, presumed to have been a tornado, is known to have cause deaths, and only the 1974 tornado from Salem across northwest Roanoke into northern Roanoke County, occurring near the end of the first “Super Outbreak,” produced a long swath of damage.

In more than a century, there have probably been a few more tornadoes than this in the Roanoke Valley, something that spun up briefly and caused minor damage somewhere before the advent of widespread Doppler radar and intensive post-storm surveys, mostly in the past 30 years, could identify it. But, by that same token, we also can’t say for sure that the 1953 Starkey storm or the 1899 Norwich storm were in fact tornadoes.

On the flip side, both history and recent occurrences uncomfortably close prove that tornadoes are not impossible in our valley, and there is no magic barrier that protects metro Roanoke from experiencing one, even a more serious one than any we’ve had before.

Lynchburg suffered major damage in April 2018 from an EF-3 tornado on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita Scale of tornado intensity, and the April 2019 tornado in southern Franklin County likewise rated EF-3. A Wizard-of-Oz quality funnel barely missed Fincastle on an August day in 2020, while a low-hanging circulation that had twice scraped the ground barely made it over Blacksburg without doing so again on the last day of August in 2021.

Climate science doesn’t offer a clear projection on whether tornadoes will be more likely, here or anywhere, as warming temperatures and tornado occurrence are not always directly linked, and in fact, a warming atmosphere can have contradictory effects on various tornado ingredients. Some studies point to less frequent but more intense tornado outbreaks.

More menacingly, there is considerable evidence that the nation’s core tornado-producing region has shifted or expanded eastward, closer to us.

Tornadoes are something that should always be on the edge of our weather consciousness living in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, and we should always be prepared to get into an interior part of a structure, on the lowest floor, away from windows, if a warning is issued or we otherwise perceive a threat.

But be thankful you don’t live where they are a constant menace. Ducking in the bathroom as you know someone’s subdivision is turning to splinters not far away and yours might be next is no fun.

