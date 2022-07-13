Weather Journal: Sticky summer for Roanoke area may dodge worst heat

Even a summer vying to be among the warmest on record can have a record cool day.

We saw that on Sunday, as what has been Roanoke’s fourth warmest summer on record through its first 41 days (remember, meteorological summer begins June 1) had its coolest July 10 high temperature on record at just 72 degrees, dating to the start of official local weather records in 1912.

Blacksburg’s 67, Lynchburg’s 73, Danville’s 70 and Bluefield’s (W.Va.) 66 also broke records for the coolest July 10 high temperature on record, making it a sweep of major climate stations in the forecast area of the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

But a single cool, damp day was just that. Roanoke has averaged 76.4 degrees for June 1 to July 11, tying the same period in 2011 for fourth warmest, trailing only 2010 (78.1), 1925 (77.7) and 1952 (76.5).

Of those previous warm summers almost halfway through, 2010 and 2011 still rank first and second warmest for summer as a whole (June to August) and the last two summers are tied for third, as sticky nights are hanging on locally later and later in the season in this age of warming global climate even when particular days are not extremely hot.

The recent shift from 98 degrees for a high on Wednesday to 72 on Sunday in Roanoke is very much emblematic of where we are with this summer’s weather pattern, experiencing frequent periods of hot, sticky weather, but also positioned where the high-pressure system bringing that heat can circulate cold fronts southeastward that briefly break the heat and dryness.

The “heat dome” has continued to be centered well west of us, close enough to stretch over us to some extent quite often, but far enough that its rotation is bringing down disturbances and cold fronts from the northwest.

There are strong signals that an expansion and intensification of this bubble of hot, dry air over the central U.S will soon occur.

Over the next five to 10 days or so, extreme heat appears likely to expand northward and somewhat eastward, with many locations topping 100 degrees between the Rockies and Appalachians, especially just west of the Mississippi River. Some locations may top 110 degrees in the Southern Plains region in and around Oklahoma.

What that means for the Roanoke and New River valleys may not look too much different than what we’ve seen so far this summer, with a spike of heat and humidity for a few days, interspersed with periods of storms.

It is unclear from this distance if 100-degree heat might even briefly expand into our region. The lean would be more 90s with storms popping up in the afternoon heat and humidity, and possibly more organized storminess moving in from the northwest at times.

Large-scale summer weather patterns tend to be pretty stubborn. Once they get set one way by mid-July, they have a difficult time changing in any really dramatic ways until fall.

So, though there is a long way and things can change at least incrementally, this would not appear likely to be a summer of repeated 100+ high temperatures and record highs for our region.

But the frequent sticky lows — 12 days 70 or above at Roanoke since June 1, tied for second place — and at least above-normal warmth from the occasional expansion of the heat dome may well carry this summer toward a finish in the top few for warmest average temperature.

Even Sunday’s cool afternoon temperatures were coupled with pretty sticky mid to upper 60s temperatures at night.

Welcome rain?I heard on social media from many readers who loved the rain we got Saturday and Sunday and some who just saw it as ruining a weekend.

The rain late Saturday and early Sunday turned out to be more steady and widespread than appeared likely even a day earlier, as moisture hung around longer behind a slowing cold front. That also is what caused the record cool Sunday.

Combined with the occasional stormy downpours in previous days that just happened to pour on the official gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (but not so much at my house or maybe yours), Roanoke recorded just over 3 ½ inches of rain in the first 10 days of July.

That’s more than what fell in the previous 38 days.

Rain hasn’t been as copious at the National Weather Service office gauge at Blacksburg, but still has totaled almost 2 inches for July to date, more than the 1.29 in all of June.

Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor had almost our entire region in “abnormally dry” or the first stage of potential drought. The weekend rains likely helped that in many locations, but there will need to be more from time to time to keep drought from developing long term.

Hopefully it can be timed in a way that doesn’t always spoil the weekend for outdoor fun.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.