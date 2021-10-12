Weather Journal: Summerlike warmth won't last long here, and will help fiery West get cool, wet help

It’s not going to feel like October the next few days.

It will again by Sunday and Monday, at least temporarily, but we’re in for a spell of summerlike warmth with highs in the low to mid 80s. More like early or late summer warmth, not midsummer, but still not what most of you expect, or want, two and a half weeks before Halloween.

But this might be a good time to delay your pumpkin spice dreams and take one for the team.

The way wave physics work, it’s difficult to have an atmospheric pattern that is warm or cool, relative to normal, over the entire nation. It either tends toward middling everywhere, with a west-to-east zonal flow, or sharply warm and cool on different sides of the continent, with a deep southerly dip of the jet stream on one side and a tall ridge with the jet stream displaced well northward on the other.

Currently, the cold air and wetness, including substantial snow, are being funneled into the western U.S., where the jet stream is dipping south, as it rides well north allowing unseasonable warmth over the eastern states. A lot of places that have suffered wildfires and serious drought in the West are getting significant help.

We can take a few days of sticky warmth here to let the Rockies pile up some early-season snowpack.