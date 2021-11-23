Weather Journal: The 21 winters of the 21st century, mildest to wildest

Was there any doubt this would be No.1? Essentially the dream winter for modern snow fans, and the nightmare of nightmares for winter haters. It lacked extreme low temperatures but made up for it with persistent cold weather that enabled snow to stay on the ground most of the winter (a runaway record 73 days of snow cover at Blacksburg), more like the Northeast than the South. The 18-inch Dec. 18-19, 2009, snowstorm was the region’s first widespread foot-plus storm in nearly 14 years. and two 10-inch snowstorms came a week apart on Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7. The only winter of the 21st century so far that can really be considered in an elite class with the coldest, snowiest half-dozen or so from the 20th century.