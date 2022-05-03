Weather Journal: The thunder rolls more often as it gets warmer, stickier

It’s starting to get crackly again.

Sunday brought on some thunderstorm cells south of Roanoke that showed rotation and spit out some rather copious hail in a few spots. Tuesday afternoon saw some strong storms roll across parts of the New River and Roanoke valleys. And Wednesday may pose that risk, also.

Moving into May, deeper into spring and toward summer, increasing coverage and intensity of thunderstorms are to be expected in Southwest Virginia. The cool, dry patterns that suppress thunderstorm development become less frequent, while those that bring heat and humidity become more prevalent, providing more fuel to fire storms when the atmosphere supports it.

A general rule of thumb in our region is that a day with a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher and a dew point at or above 60 degrees is prime with potential to produce the kind of storms that can have very heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and possibly hail.

(Dew point is the temperature at which the air would be fully saturated with moisture, a better overall measure of moisture volume than relative humidity, which varies with temperature for the same amount of moisture — a discussion to revisit another day.)

Under the right conditions, thunderstorms, and even strong to severe thunderstorms, can form with temperatures well below 80 and/or dew points below 60. (Dew points weren’t quite to 60 on Wednesday though temperatures did top 80 in Roanoke).

Also, many days with highs in the 80s or 90s and dew points in the 60s or 70s pass without thunderstorms, usually because the atmosphere is “capped” by a layer of warm air aloft that doesn’t allow warm, moist air from the surface to rise through it to build the cumulonimbus towers 5 to 8 miles tall (10 or 12 sometimes) that produce thunderstorms.

But the 80/60 line on temperature and dew point is a decent marker for when we should expect thunderstorms, rather than storms just being something a little out of the ordinary. Wednesday looks to be pretty close to an 80/60 kind of day in the Roanoke area.

Many days the pump is primed, but the ignition trigger is missing.

This time of year, it usually takes a larger scale weather system, like a cold front moving through with strong lift, or an upper-level low-pressure system bringing a swirl of cold air aloft, to provide the trigger for thunderstorms to develop.

By summer, daytime heating alone is often enough to trigger thunderstorms, provided there isn’t a cap of warmer air aloft or some other restricting factor to stop it. Our region’s varied topography, inducing temperature differences between ridges and valleys, enhances the ability of daytime heating to fire storms.

Various kinds of boundaries, between warmer and cooler air, between moist and dry air, even just between winds blowing in somewhat different directions, can intensify thunderstorm development by providing added lift or even adding spin to storms as air rotating along the boundary is ingested into the growing updrafts of thunderstorms.

Storms that rotate have the ability to separate updrafts from downdrafts longer, allowing greater longevity and increased chance a storm will produce larger hail with prolonged updrafts or even a tornado if the spin translates to the surface.

On Sunday, the dividing line between cool, damp weather to the north and sunny, warm, humid weather to the south helped trigger thunderstorms. A frontal boundary draped across the region, moving back and forth, is playing a role in midweek storm chances.

If you notice a cool, damp, foggy morning becoming a sunny, warm, sticky afternoon, that may well indicate an environment in which storms can form in, locally, as it may indicate the presence of an atmospheric boundary that has moved past your location.

While the National Weather Service tracks every thunderstorm moving through the region, not every thunderstorm, or even most thunderstorms, gets a warning, even those with considerable impacts.

A “severe” thunderstorm refers to one that is producing 58 mph or stronger wind gusts or hail at least 1 inch in diameter. A warning only goes out when a storm has produced such outcomes that have already been observed or is expected to do so soon based on radar observations.

Intensity of rainfall and frequency of lightning are not factors in whether a storm is considered severe.

Hail less than 1 inch in diameter that piles up several inches on the ground does not make a storm severe by definition. Neither do 50 mph wind gusts that blow off some tree limbs.

So a storm can be dangerous, even life-threatening, even without being “severe.” Beware of the growing potential for thunderstorms and ready to move indoors if you hear thunder.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.