Weather Journal: Tropical system may figure into easing region's dryness

Overheard during the Roanoke area’s extreme drought of 2002: We need a small but tasteful hurricane.

We are in a regional dry spell this August of 2021, though not remotely in the league of what it was like in the years around the turn of the 21st century. But some wishes for a tropical system to break us out of the short-term dryness before it morphs into long-term drought are already being spoken.

That wish could possibly soon be realized, but as always with tropical systems, be careful what you wish for.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, which could soon be given the moniker of Tropical Storm Fred, is southeast of Puerto Rico as of Tuesday, on a northwestward track that will likely take it — whatever it is at that point — into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

Early next week, there are some indications that this tropical system may be pulled northward toward the central and southern Appalachians, with an attendant chance of widespread and potentially heavy rainfall. Several days out, this remains quite iffy, of course.

Even without direct effects of the tropical system, its presence and, even more so, rotation around high pressure over the western Atlantic are likely to influence moist flow into our region off the Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic.