Weather Journal: Tropical system may figure into easing region's dryness

Overheard during the Roanoke area’s extreme drought of 2002: We need a small but tasteful hurricane.
We are in a regional dry spell this August of 2021, though not remotely in the league of what it was like in the years around the turn of the 21st century. But some wishes for a tropical system to break us out of the short-term dryness before it morphs into long-term drought are already being spoken.
That wish could possibly soon be realized, but as always with tropical systems, be careful what you wish for.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, which could soon be given the moniker of Tropical Storm Fred, is southeast of Puerto Rico as of Tuesday, on a northwestward track that will likely take it — whatever it is at that point — into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.
Early next week, there are some indications that this tropical system may be pulled northward toward the central and southern Appalachians, with an attendant chance of widespread and potentially heavy rainfall. Several days out, this remains quite iffy, of course.
Even without direct effects of the tropical system, its presence and, even more so, rotation around high pressure over the western Atlantic are likely to influence moist flow into our region off the Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic.
Combined with passing disturbances from the west, a cold front that may stall over the weekend, daytime heating and the lift of flow up and over the mountains, showers and storms are expected in increasing abundance into the weekend.
With the Roanoke Valley and all surrounding localities considered to be “abnormally dry” — the earliest stage of drought — in Thursday’s most recent issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor, and some counties to the north from Lexington and Buena Vista toward the Interstate 64 corridor a stage deeper into “moderate drought,” a period of frequent rain would be welcomed by many.
On Saturday, much of central and eastern Virginia got a widespread 1-3-inch rain as a low-pressure system followed along a stalled front to our south and east. The Roanoke and New River valleys were left mostly high and dry in that episode.
It would not be surprising if this Thursday’s new U.S. Drought Monitor, based on data through Tuesday, shows an expansion of moderate drought into the Roanoke area.
How much the regional drought is affecting your patch of land varies. If you’re in a spot that has just happened to get some downpours from thunderstorms on multiple days, you may not have the dried brown grass, withering gardens and baked, dusty ground that others not far from you are dealing with.
Spotty storms help some but a widespread general rain is needed to truly quell the incipient drought.
At this stage, we are nowhere near dried-up reservoirs and water restrictions, but the ground and vegetation have been drying out in many locations, which won’t be a good thing at all if it remains that way into fall, when autumn cold fronts bringing gusty winds and drier air masses can fan wildfires.
Tropical systems have helped ease droughts before.
In 1999, Roanoke was on the cusp of water restrictions, with Carvins Cove nearly 30 feet below its spillway, when Tropical Storm Dennis delivered more than 3 inches of rain. That lifted the water level 3 feet immediately, and the reservoir recovered over the following weeks and months, though it went even drier with extreme drought in 2002.
(By comparison, Carvins Cove was at 3.6 feet below full pond on Tuesday — not remotely close to any of its levels in 1999 or 2002, which ranged from 14 to 34 feet below full pond, and actually above its average August level since 1988, 6.7 feet below full pond.)
But if rainfall is heavy enough, conditions can go from drought to flooding with surprising rapidity.
Dry ground and the roots of dry vegetation can absorb inches of rainfall if it comes slowly enough, but torrential downpours common in stronger thunderstorms and the remnants of tropical systems often run off and can lead to flash flooding.
Not all tropical systems produce the catastrophic downpours we associated with Camille in 1969, Agnes in 1972, Juan in 1985, Jeanne in 2004 and Michael three years ago, among others.
Last fall, remnants of hurricanes Sally, Delta and Zeta moved through our region within a few weeks, all producing mostly 1-3-inch rains with only isolated and minor flooding.
That’s what we need from the next tropical system that affects us, sparing us flooding as well as hopefully saving a coastal area from destruction.
It doesn’t take a hurricane, which are never small or tasteful enough, to bring some needed rain.
