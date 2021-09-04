Weather Journal: Tuesday was just a few clicks away from disaster at Blacksburg

There was a great sense of relief at the lack of damage.

For forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, there was also great relief that they didn’t have to take shelter themselves and transfer forecasting authority temporarily to another weather service office.

“Meteorologists at the NWS office were obviously tracking this storm very closely, and they were able to determine fairly early that the storm would move just west of the office and sheltering would not be required,” Hysell wrote. “In addition, our meteorologists were monitoring cameras and social media posts to maintain situational awareness which helped with this decision.”

Amid the relief, there is the foreboding question: Is tornado risk growing in our region?

Subjectively, from several regional tornado episodes in recent years, many area residents would say it’s obvious.

Some of the apparent increase in tornado activity may be related to better observational ability with Doppler radar, more intensive post-storm surveys and ubiquitous cellphone technology and social media.

Forty years ago, Tuesday’s storm might have passed over Blacksburg without a tornado warning.