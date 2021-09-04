Weather Journal: Tuesday was just a few clicks away from disaster at Blacksburg

Thousands of Virginia Tech fans cheered Friday night as the Hokies beat No. 10 North Carolina by a touchdown at Lane Stadium. But a touchdown of a different sort three evenings earlier could have left a shattered stadium with no festive home opener.
Tuesday night, a tightly rotating mesocyclone passed over or very close to Lane Stadium and Virginia Tech, spun up amid the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Circulation had reached the surface in at least two short tornado paths south of Blacksburg later confirmed by the National Weather Service, and some observers suggest it may have again briefly done so near Southgate Drive just west of the stadium.
Short-lived EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed near I-81 southeast of Radford and near Merrimac. It is unclear if a funnel cloud sighted near Virginia Tech touched down.
But the circulation didn’t stay on the ground, and as a result, it didn’t leave behind a path of destruction across the Virginia Tech campus and the town of Blacksburg.
Make no mistake, this was a harrowing close call, worthy of all the warnings and TV program interruptions and urgent pleas for Blacksburg residents to take cover.
The tornado warning for Blacksburg was based on both a radar signature of a tight vortex and a spotter sighting of a tornado as the circulation scraped the ground for the first time near Interstate 81 southeast of Radford.
The vortex — marked by a “couplet” of contrasting colors on Doppler radar, indicating winds blowing in opposite directions around a central point — seemed to tighten and strengthen as it moved north toward Blacksburg.
Coefficient correlation radar products, honed to pick up the size of particles the radar beam is bouncing off of, detected some debris lofted by the circulation, possibly tree branches from its first touchdown.
But the rotation stayed just above the surface for most of its journey, including over Blacksburg.
“This is a great example of how radar data alone can’t predict tornadoes environmental conditions are just as critical,” wrote Phil Hysell, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, in an email.
The nightly weather balloon launch from the weather service office at 8 p.m. detected strong instability — over 2,000 joules per kilogram of CAPE, or Convection Available Potential Energy, where 1,000 is considered pretty potent for severe storms — and abundant moisture.
But while the atmosphere contained some changing of direction with winds aloft, helicity and bulk shear numbers were on the low side of the envelope for what is considered ideal for tornado development, and there wasn’t a lot of wind at the surface to add low-level shear.
Also: “The level at which lofting air becomes saturated is an important element to the formation of tornadoes. On the evening of August 31st, the level of saturation was higher than what is typically needed for rotation to reach the ground,” Hysell wrote in an email.
So several variables were, blessedly, a little off to put a tornado on the ground and keep it down.
Nonetheless, there is a certain helpless feeling of dread when a weather observer watches an obvious vortex signature on radar moving toward a populated area.
I felt it in 2011 when tight rotation was closing in from the northwest on Pulaski, resulting in an EF-2 tornado that damaged 300 homes.
Ten years ago this week, severe weather in Pulaski County dispelled the notion that the mountains protect Western Virginia from tornadoes.
I felt it again just last year in March when the couplet was headed toward my hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, which suffered devastating EF-4 tornadoes two years before I was born and three years after.
In March 2020, the rotation got about a third of the way through Jonesboro without dropping a funnel, before doing so suddenly in a densely occupied commercial district. Then it hit a mall, an airport and a residential area. Blessedly, somehow, no one died in that EF-3 tornado. Pandemic closures of stores and restaurants probably played a huge factor, as did ample warning — including that from a Virginia Tech meteorology grad in the Memphis weather service office.
My heart and stomach sank similarly as the rotation closed in on Blacksburg from the south on Tuesday. Urging people to take cover on Twitter was all I could do. Judging from the responses, many people at Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and throughout the New River Valley took Tuesday’s storm very seriously.
There was a great sense of relief at the lack of damage.
For forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, there was also great relief that they didn’t have to take shelter themselves and transfer forecasting authority temporarily to another weather service office.
“Meteorologists at the NWS office were obviously tracking this storm very closely, and they were able to determine fairly early that the storm would move just west of the office and sheltering would not be required,” Hysell wrote. “In addition, our meteorologists were monitoring cameras and social media posts to maintain situational awareness which helped with this decision.”
Amid the relief, there is the foreboding question: Is tornado risk growing in our region?
Subjectively, from several regional tornado episodes in recent years, many area residents would say it’s obvious.
Some of the apparent increase in tornado activity may be related to better observational ability with Doppler radar, more intensive post-storm surveys and ubiquitous cellphone technology and social media.
Forty years ago, Tuesday’s storm might have passed over Blacksburg without a tornado warning.
Doppler radar wasn’t in wide use and wouldn’t have picked up the rotation in the storm. A Virginia Tech meteorology student (there actually was no meteorology program back then) would not have been drawn south to take a look at it at the time of its first touchdown without the prior warnings for Carroll County and wouldn’t have had social media and phone technology to send photos and video of what he was seeing.
No warning might ever have been issued for Montgomery County based on the lack of those observations and the very minor damage that occurred.
No one from the weather service would have known to go out and look the next day and find a damaged barn, a blown-away swing and several downed trees correlated to the paths of brief tornado touchdowns.
It’s also possible that our region has a deeper tornado history than we generally realize. Six people were killed in the Roanoke Valley in two separate apparent tornadoes in the 1890s.
But the question isn’t easily answered.
Global climate warming does not necessarily mean more tornadoes on a large scale — there is evidence that tornado numbers may be edging downward nationally in the past decade — but, for reasons not fully understood, there have also been some studies pointing to more tornadoes occurring east of the Mississippi River in recent decades rather than in the classic “Tornado Alley” of the Plains states.
Tuesday’s tornado was related to an inland tropical system, a common producer of tornadoes in and near our region historically. But there is evidence that those storms are intensifying more rapidly and becoming more soaked with moisture in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic, and that could translate to more intensity inland with a greater risk of tornadoes.
Unfortunately, that played out to an extreme in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where, with more instability and a more idealized veering wind profile aloft along a warm front, large, long-track tornadoes chewed up many houses.
That could have happened in Blacksburg with the tweaking of a few variables.
“The bottom line here is that tornadoes are a hazard in southwest Virginia for which we need to prepare,” Hysell wrote in an email. “This means having your safe rooms identified at home, work and school; practicing where you and your family will go when tornado warnings are issued; having multiple ways to receive warnings; and knowing the difference between watches and warnings.”
