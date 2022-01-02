Weather Journal: Warm, dry, but mostly uneventful weather year for Roanoke & New River valleys

It was a historically warm year with little in the way of extreme heat and a dry year that didn’t quite teeter into desperate drought in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Winter early in 2021 brought frequent icy mix, cold rain and wet snow, but never anything close to the “big one” and only once an impactful event that caused thousands of power outages. Winter late in the year brought none of that, but rather unseasonable warmth, a record warm Christmas following a year after the first white Christmas in a decade. (The current winter was finally threatening its first snowfall on Monday morning, three days into 2022.)

For Blacksburg residents, a tornado that almost happened, but didn’t, at least for long enough to do a lot of damage, may be the biggest weather memory of 2021.

There won’t be memories of the Great (fill in name of weather event) of 2021 locally, because there was nothing of the kind. On the whole, for the Roanoke and New River valleys, it was a pretty nondescript weather year, without a 100-degree day, a widespread 6-plus inch snowstorm, or tornadoes or flooding that destroyed homes.

Just outside the region, Hurley in far southwest Virginia suffered catastrophic and deadly flooding in a narrow zone in late August, and in late November, popular Pilot Mountain State Park not far south of the Virginia state line in North Carolina, experienced a fire that consumed most of the underbrush across its forested acreage. But those were localized events, albeit stemming from broader regional setups.

Regionwide weather events in 2021 paled in comparison to February’s deep freeze in Texas, the Pacific Northwest’s scorching summer, or the deadly and destructive December tornadoes in the nation’s heartland.

We should count our blessings, because we all know deep down that weather mayhem won’t keep avoiding us indefinitely.

Some top weather stories of the year for the Roanoke Valley and nearby localities:

Persistent dryness

Roanoke received 25 inches less rainfall in 2021 than fell in 2020. That would have been very bad if 2020 had been a normal year in rainfall rather than the record-setter with 62.65 inches. Instead, the 37.83 inches that fell into the official gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was about 5 inches below normal.

Still, it was a year when the U.S. Drought Monitor maps became relevant again, and some small pockets that missed scattered summer storms and were left out of squally tropical rains in late summer and early fall did reach critical levels of dryness, affecting agriculture. By the end of the year, after some fall recovery from summer dryness, the entire region was again either in “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” category as 2021 ended.

Without the surplus water of a preceding record rainfall year, drought could become the most significant weather story of 2022, but of course, rain prospects could change on a dime.

Warmest year on record … again …

For the third year in a row, Roanoke’s average annual temperature was 59.5 degrees, tied with 2012 for warmest on record.

Other than in December when Christmas reached 69 degrees for a new record, a lot of 2021’s warmth locally wasn’t from extreme high temperatures. Summer never got above 96, yet it was the third warmest summer on record.

Much of the year’s warmth was, again, related to warm overnight low temperatures, averaging 49.1 degrees, the third warmest on record, trailing only the two previous years by a few decimals. Warm overnight lows are likely related both to widely observed higher dew points from warmer oceans — why warmer low temperatures have been recorded at many locations — and to urban development around the Roanoke weather station site — why Roanoke’s lows seem to be a little more extreme than has been observed at most other locations.

Blacksburg tornado scare

The last day of August came close to bringing what would have been a tragic and transcendent weather event to our region, but by a small margin in one or two critical parameters, intense rotation in a supercell thunderstorm spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida stayed just above the surface passing over Blacksburg.

That circulation reached the surface twice, briefly, to the south, with two EF-1 tornado touchdowns confirmed. Doppler radar picking up the tight rotation and airborne debris led to dire warnings from meteorologists and media about a possible impending tornado strike on Blacksburg. The collective sigh of relief afterward was almost detectable on radar.

Floyd County ice storm, Feb. 13

The winter’s most impactful winter storm hit Floyd County the hardest in our region, with two-thirds of the county losing power due to ice accumulation on Feb. 13. A few thousand more lost power in parts of the New River Valley, but Roanoke’s lower elevations escaped problems as the temperature rose to 33 degrees for much of the daylong rain. Parts of Southside Virginia suffered a crippling ice storm, with some counties experiencing near-100 percent power loss and remaining without electricity for several days.

Ice another way for Floyd Co.

If the ice storm wasn’t enough, some parts of Floyd County got piled up by a different form of icy precipitation. Up to a foot of hail collected on April 9, as a slow-moving supercell thunderstorm dropped its load of ice formed by rain repeatedly carried by updrafts into freezing air aloft. Nearby Carroll County experienced a similar hail episode on March 27, though in larger, jagged, more damaging chunks.

Areawide winter storm, Jan. 30-31

It was a moderate snow event by historical standards, but 5 inches on Jan. 30-31 was Roanoke’s first snow larger than 4 inches since the 15-inch wallop on Dec. 9, 2018, and the first larger than 2 inches in nearly two years. A storm system approaching from the Midwest dug to near the southern end of its projected range, spreading 4-7 inches of snow across our region, our biggest snowfall of the year, coming on top of 1-2 inches that remained from a few days earlier in some parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge. An expected change to sleet and freezing rain proved to be minor and brief only in the final few minutes of the storm in the Roanoke area.

Snow-robbing dry slot, Feb. 7-8

It looked nearly certain there would be snowstorms of 4+ inches on back-to-back weekends, and most locations west of Roanoke did have that. But an unexpected “dry slot” reduced snowfall substantially north and south along the Blue Ridge and over the Roanoke Valley, reducing amounts to 1-2 inches in most locations, and below an inch in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley where it couldn’t get cold fast enough to stick much with the reduced snowfall rate. It was the first time in a decade Roanoke had got less than an inch of snow during a winter storm warning for heavy snow potential.

Feb. 18 sleet-ice-slush

So many have never been happier to see sleet when enough of it fell to substantially reduce a possible damaging freezing rain episode. The roads got slushy and that caused a few accidents, even in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, but the sleet mix combined with the fast movement of the precipitation kept enough freezing rain from falling to break trees or power lines.

Other minor winter brushes

Along with the four wintry events already mentioned, Jan. 8, Jan. 28 and Feb. 27 produced light snow or wintry mix enough to accumulate some in a sizable part of our region. There were three wintry events, none of them very heavy, in December 2020 as well. 2020-21 was just that kind of winter, often messy, rarely serious.

Four tropical systems, 11 in two years

Remnants of tropical storms Elsa and Fred and hurricanes Ida and Nicholas affected our region in 2021. Nicholas produced some flooding rain, with 2-5 inches common and locally heavier amounts. Overflowing Jennings Creek in Botetourt County flooded some structures and led to at least one swift-water rescue. On the whole, though, the heaviest rain from the other three storms missed the area to the east (Elsa) or stayed mostly west of Roanoke (Fred, Ida). Ida, still along the Gulf Coast, may have contributed to the destructive late August flooding at Hurley in far southwest Virginia, and Ida’s remnants spun off the two brief tornadoes in Montgomery County on Aug. 31.

Over two years, 11 tropical systems have affected our region, considering Bertha, Isaias, Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta and Eta all did so in 2020.

What will 2022 bring? We’ll soon know, starting with whether or not it’s white outside your window on Monday morning.

This is a special edition of Weather Journal, which typically runs on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .

