Weather Journal: Warm mornings, record 90+ streak make July warmest on record for Roanoke

It was Roanoke’s warmest July on record without a single daily record high temperature.
The sticky persistence of July’s warm mornings and hot — though mostly not extremely hot — afternoons carried the month to an average temperature of 81.8 degrees, beating the previous warmest July from eight years ago by a full degree.
One degree may not sound like much, but, when it comes to average monthly temperatures, that’s like about three horse-lengths in a race. It came up about a length short, 0.3 degrees, of the hottest month on record, which was August 2007 at 82.1 degrees, a month with many more extreme high temperatures.
It was Blacksburg’s second warmest July, averaging 75.5 degrees, trailing 75.9 from 1993, and third warmest month, also trailing 76 degrees from August 2007. Blacksburg’s weather records go back to 1893, Roanoke’s to 1912.
For Roanoke, this July likely came within less than half an hour of having a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher on every single day of the month. Clouds and showers halted the temperature rise at 89 degrees shortly after noon on Thursday, snapping a streak of 29 days with highs at or above 90 that smashed the previous record of 22 days from 1966.
Friday was back up to 91 to end the month. The 30 days of highs at or above 90 beat out July 1930 (26) for most in July and August 2007 (27) for most in a month.
What July 2020 didn’t have, however, was any day in which the high temperature was the hottest for that particular date, what is commonly called a “record high.”
July 20 was the first day in more than eight years that Roanoke had recorded an official high temperature of 100 degrees, but neither that nor the previous day’s high of 99 were even among the three hottest temperatures for those particular dates. Half of the 30 days that reached 90 in July barely did so, with 15 highs in the 90 to 92 range.
The month had seven days that reached at least 95, but there have been 27 other months from June to September in Roanoke’s 109 years of weather records that have had more, led by July 1930 with 19.
It wasn’t on the strength of extreme afternoon heat that July 2020 reached the top rung for average temperature, it was the persistence of somewhat above normal temperatures in the lower 90s and something else that has become an obvious trend of many recent summers — warm nights.
July 2020 is the warmest month Roanoke has experienced for average daily low temperature at 70.8 degrees. Only two other months have averaged more than 70 degrees for a low temperature — July 2012 at 70.7 degrees and August 2007 at 70.6 degrees.
While this past month did end up with the third hottest July for average high temperature and fifth hottest month at 92.8 degrees, the difference is that most of this July’s competitors for daily average high temperature are from decades ago, while virtually all of the competitors for warmest daily average low temperature are recent.
Seven of the 10 warmest Julys for average low temperature have occurred since 2000 and all but one has been since 1993.
Unraveling why this July ranks so high in average temperature, while not setting records for extreme temperatures, comes down to three factors.
The first was the month’s dominant weather pattern, which was broad high pressure over the central and eastern U.S.
The “heat dome” high sets up somewhere over North America just about every summer, its exact location and strength varying year to year. In July, though centered to the west most of the time, it was over us pretty much all month, allowing for the long run of days with lower 90s highs in Roanoke and a few hotter ones.
The second and third factors, however, focus more on the nights than sizzling afternoons.
Roanoke’s official weather sensor is located at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. It is housed in a ventilated box six feet high over a grassy area, away from buildings, parking lots, highways and runways.
But the area around the airport has changed much in the past 40 years, from pastures, meadows and more sparse housing and commercial development, to several large shopping centers with asphalt parking lots that hold in daytime solar heating and only slowly release it at night.
Urban heat island warming is undoubtedly a contributor to the consistently warmer low temperatures at Roanoke, with the notable rise starting about the time Valley View Mall was constructed nearby in the mid-1980s.
But there is another factor critical to warmer low temperatures, and that is the dew point.
Warm air holds more moisture than cooler air, so the dew point is the measure of the temperature at which the air would be fully saturated. The air temperature cannot fall below the dew point. Moisture acts as an insulator, holding warmth in the air.
Higher dew point readings and, as a result, warmer low temperatures have been observed broadly at many locations across the U.S. over the past few decades, largely attributed to air flow off hotter oceans, warmed by the observed rise in global temperatures linked to excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from human industrial activities.
This particular summer, dew points were in the upper 60s and lower 70s most days, and Roanoke’s lows got stuck in the low to mid 70s most mornings.
The level of afternoon heat varies quite a bit summer to summer with changing weather patterns, but even somewhat cooler summer weather patterns are failing to produce comparably cool low temperatures.
Roanoke’s coolest July for average high temperature was in 2000 and its coolest August for average high temperature was in 2014, not in the distant past, but no July since 2000 ranks higher than 18th coolest for average low temperature and no August ranks higher than 41st.
Warmer low temperatures in summer have become a given, the most obvious fingerprint of a changing global climate on local weather, augmented by urban growth around the Roanoke sensor site.
Any summer period, like this one, that also has a short-term atmospheric pattern favoring hotter afternoon temperatures has a built-in advantage toward having a higher average temperature.
The record 90-plus high temperature streak at Roanoke was certainly compelling, but the more telling picture of how our summer weather is changing is found at the other end of the daily temperature cycle.
This is a special Sunday edition of Weather Journal, which regularly appears on Wednesdays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.