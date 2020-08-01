Weather Journal: Warm mornings, record 90+ streak make July warmest on record for Roanoke

What July 2020 didn’t have, however, was any day in which the high temperature was the hottest for that particular date, what is commonly called a “record high.”

July 20 was the first day in more than eight years that Roanoke had recorded an official high temperature of 100 degrees, but neither that nor the previous day’s high of 99 were even among the three hottest temperatures for those particular dates. Half of the 30 days that reached 90 in July barely did so, with 15 highs in the 90 to 92 range.

The month had seven days that reached at least 95, but there have been 27 other months from June to September in Roanoke’s 109 years of weather records that have had more, led by July 1930 with 19.

It wasn’t on the strength of extreme afternoon heat that July 2020 reached the top rung for average temperature, it was the persistence of somewhat above normal temperatures in the lower 90s and something else that has become an obvious trend of many recent summers — warm nights.

July 2020 is the warmest month Roanoke has experienced for average daily low temperature at 70.8 degrees. Only two other months have averaged more than 70 degrees for a low temperature — July 2012 at 70.7 degrees and August 2007 at 70.6 degrees.