Weather Journal: Warm vs. cold battle upstairs leads to memorable winter storm

The irresistible force and the immovable object.

That gives a sort of metaphor of how the most widely impactful winter storm in over three years came about over our heads on Sunday.

Air isn’t really an object, but it can be forceful when propelled. For a moment, imagine the cold air wedged against our mountains on Sunday by high pressure centered hundreds of miles to the northeast as a stubborn object resisting the force of warmer, moist air being propelled right at it.

The cold air wouldn’t budge. Surface temperatures dropped into the upper teens as snow picked up Sunday morning. But the milder air kept coming, spun northward by a strong upper-level low-pressure system rotating to our southwest.

The milder air nosed into the wedge of cold air 1-2 miles above the surface. With its advance, snow changed to sleet, as snowflakes melted into rain through the warmer layer, then refroze into ice pellets on the way down.

But the sleet didn’t advance northward across our region at a rapid or even pace. It would move a few miles north, then retreat, then move a few miles north, and retreat again. Snow would mix with sleet, go back to all snow, change to all sleet, mix with snow again, maybe go all the way back to snow again, then finally change to sleet that lasted.

The process of snow changing to sleet took about two hours to accomplish across the Roanoke and New River valleys on Sunday afternoon. Immediately ahead of the sleet was the heaviest snow, some 2-inch-per-hour rates, that built up a about a half-foot of snowpack before any sleet fell.

With less of a cold-air wedge, Sunday could have turned into a nasty ice storm, with mild air overriding only a thin residual layer of freezing air at the surface. With much less, it would have just been a lot of cold rain after some brief wintry mix.

Without the warmer surge of moisture aloft, yes, it might have stayed snow longer, but the intensity wouldn’t have been as great and there wouldn't have been as much total moisture.

With this particular setup of a winter storm, a few hours of sleet is just the price you paid if you wanted several inches of snow.

You may have noticed the sleet was different than what we often get. It was small grains that poured from the sky for hours, occasionally erupting in a few heavy showers of bigger pellets. It wasn’t the big slushy pellets we often get when sleet is only a brief transitional precipitation between rain and snow. It was falling farther through a deeper, colder air mass than sleet often does.

Sleet kept collecting on the top of the snowpack, adding a couple of inches in some cases, before snow resumed for a short time Sunday night.

There was no knockout blow for either the cold wedge or the warm nose in Sunday’s atmospheric heavyweight bout, but it would seem the cold air won by decision. It’s hard to argue otherwise with a 5- to 9-inch layer of snow and sleet plastered to our yards and roads.

The sleet-infused snow was certainly a difficult-to-move object against the less-than-irresistible force of my snow shoveling.

Snowy stats

Roanoke officially measured 8 inches of snowfall — sleet accumulation counts as snowfall — on Sunday. That is the largest single-event snow accumulation in the Star City since 15.2 inches fell on Dec. 9-10, 2018.

It was the ninth snowfall of 8 or more inches at Roanoke in the past dozen years and also in the past 25 years. That’s because there were none of those between the 1996-97 winter and the 2009-10 winter. Since then, there were three 8-plus-inch snows in the 2009-10 winter, one in February 2014, one February 2015, two in January and February of 2016, one in December 2018 and then Sunday. Four of those — Dec. 18-19, 2009; Feb. 12-13, 2014; Jan. 22-23, 2016 and Dec. 9-10, 2018 — were more than a foot.

Roanoke now has 10 total inches of snow for the season, which almost matches the 10.3 inches for all of last winter, with a good chance of seeing some more in projected cold weeks ahead, possibly as early as late this week.

About 15 is considered the 30-year normal since 1991, and about 18 is the historic average going back to 1912, skewed upward by many extremely snowy years in the 1960s and 1970s.

With a temperature that dipped to 19 degrees during the snow Sunday, it was Roanoke’s coldest snowstorm since Jan. 7, 2017, when 4 inches fell on a day that got as cold as 14. Besides the mid-20s in the big December 2018 storm, just about every wintry precipitation event since 2017 has rode the borderline near 32 degrees.

Blacksburg’s 7.6 inches — including 0.2 in post-storm snow showers on Monday — was also its biggest snowfall since 13.7 inches on Dec. 9-10, 2018.

We generally presume that Blacksburg always gets more snow than Roanoke, but it is not unusual with larger-scale synoptic storm systems for Roanoke to get a little more. Roanoke’s more easterly position can be better suited to getting heavier banding in these larger systems, and in this case, easterly surface wind vectors may have added upslope enhancement along the Blue Ridge even into the Roanoke area.

Blacksburg now has 11.1 inches of snow for the season, the difference being getting an inch and a half with the quick nighttime snow on Jan. 7 while Roanoke stayed too warm for accumulation.

And, yes, this could have been a foot of snow if it had all been snow. Roanoke received 1.38 inches of rainfall equivalent liquid in Sunday’s storm. Had that all been snow with a standard 10:1 snow to liquid ratio, that’s almost 14 inches. Even allowing for a poorer ratio with wetter snowfall as it warmed aloft, it probably still could have been about 12.

Next up

After a Wednesday that might reach 50 degrees in the Roanoke area, helping a great deal with melting what's left off roadways, there will be some plain rain overnight, then a renewed Arctic surge that might set our region up for more snow by Friday and Saturday.

A new wave of low pressure rippling along the stalling Arctic front to our southeast could sweep additional moisture over us into densely cold air, leading to a chance of snow. It is unclear at this writing on Tuesday whether this could be another larger event or something light to moderate.

The large-scale pattern continues to favor cold weather with only brief milder breaks, like Wednesday, through the remainder of January and possibly into early February. Somewhere out there, it probably breaks hard to a mild pattern, but when or really if that happens is not in sight yet.

Weather Journal will take next Wednesday off and return Feb. 2.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

