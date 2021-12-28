Weather Journal: Warmth gets most notice, but for Virginia dryness is the deeper issue

Exceptional warmth is garnering a lot of attention, locally and over much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, and rightfully so.

Roanoke experienced its warmest Christmas on record with a high of 69, and some parts of Texas soared into the 90s. Our temperature may top 70 on Wednesday and Thursday, before colder temperatures near seasonal norms arrive next week.

But it is dryness that is the longer lasting and potentially more impactful issue, as 2021 rolls into 2022.

Currently, this is Roanoke’s fourth driest November-December period on record, going back to 1912, with just 1.47 inch of rain, and it looks doubtful there will be the 0.94 inch of rain needed by Friday night to get it to fifth.

Roanoke has had 37.65 inches of rain for the year through Tuesday, which is about 5 inches below normal. Keep in mind there was over 62 inches of rain for the year on this date in 2020, or about 20 inches above normal for the year. Some outlying areas have had an even drier year than Roanoke.

After some recovery in late summer and early fall, much of Virginia along and east of the Blue Ridge is now considered in moderate drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor, with severe drought cropping up in Southside east of Danville. All of the state except the far southwest corner is considered to be at least “abnormally dry.”

The situation is even worse in our southern neighbor, as all but a tiny sliver of North Carolina is at least “abnormally dry” and nearly half the state is in severe drought. Barely across the state line, a fire burned through much of the underbrush and singed tree trunks at popular Pilot Mountain State Park just a few weeks ago.

The first weekend of 2022 may bring substantial rainfall that will ease short-term dryness. But there is no signal yet of a wetter overall pattern developing in the new year, especially with La Nina, the cooling of equatorial Pacific waters, continuing to favor atmospheric patterns tilting drier.

We came into 2021 with surplus rainfall from two years topping 60 inches of rain in three prior, so problems with water tables and reservoirs did not develop.

If the current dryness lapses into several months, those could start being issues by the summer of 2022.

In the meantime, it would be good if a rather robust storm system in the first couple of days of the new year could supply a soaking rain of 1-2 inches, if for no other reason that dampening the fire risk on dry leaves with the inevitable windy cold fronts of winter.

Multiple fairly promising wet systems in 2021 seemed to underperform compared to forecasts, especially from Roanoke and the Blue Ridge eastward.

If you’re looking for snow, cold enough air will arrive eventually, but it is moisture that seems more questionable. A big snow slowly melting into dry ground might be a welcome sight for more than just snow fans this winter.

Huge, record-breaking snows in the Sierra Nevada mountains of the West currently are just such a welcome sight, promising more plentiful water in streams and reservoirs next year after years of extreme dryness.

We are neither at the same place with long-term dryness nor near-term snow prospects those areas are. But drought could become the most significant weather trend in 2022 after a 2021 that has really not had much memorable weather locally.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.