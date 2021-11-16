Weather Journal: Weather vision gets blurry beyond 3 days — but keep an eye on Thanskgiving week

Also be extremely skeptical of dire exclamations about any weather more than three days out. The historic hurricane or blockbuster blizzard a week away that someone posts on their social media feed almost never happens.

A week or more out, we often have a decent idea about overall atmospheric patterns, whether the odds will tilt our region toward a colder or warmer, wetter or drier situation. This can be subject to change with subtle alterations in the atmospheric flow.

Remember when Texas froze solid last February? A couple weeks before, it appeared as if it would be an above-normal temperature period in the central U.S. But some things shifted and eventually allowed the mother lode of Arctic air to dive southward through the middle of the country.

In the zone of about three to seven days out, we can begin to get a general idea about the likelihood of storm systems and general locations. “General location” means within hundreds of miles.

A low-pressure system off the coast of Cape Hatteras has a much different effect on our region than one tracking just west of the Appalachians. Yet, more than three days out, especially five to seven days out, that is well within the range of uncertainty.

