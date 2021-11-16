Weather Journal: Weather vision gets blurry beyond 3 days — but keep an eye on Thanskgiving week

There is a little bit of a buzz about the potential for a large, disruptive Thanksgiving week storm affecting the eastern U.S. — and, yes, that might include a big plop of snow, somewhere.
But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves declaring the first major winter storm, for our region (long shot at best), or for any particular backyard in the East.
The overall idea is that after a quick warmup the next couple of days, possibly reaching 70 in the Roanoke area on Wednesday, another cold front will return chilly air to our region.
Next week, high pressure in the northern latitudes may trap a bubble of cold air, and a dynamic upper-level low pressure system, over the East, allowing the formation of a strong surface low along the coast. Where this tracks, how strong it gets and how it evolves will determine who gets what next week. With rain, snow and wind possible, it could be a factor on one of the biggest travel days of the year for a large region.
It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on if you have Thanksgiving travel plans anywhere in the eastern U.S., especially given its possible mid-week timing.
As we begin to enter winter storm season, a reminder about time frames for weather forecasting in a social media world would seem to be in order.
If you see anything purporting to be a forecast more than 3 days out, be extremely skeptical if it is overly specific, as in accumulation ranges or exact precipitation types for particular locations.
Also be extremely skeptical of dire exclamations about any weather more than three days out. The historic hurricane or blockbuster blizzard a week away that someone posts on their social media feed almost never happens.
A week or more out, we often have a decent idea about overall atmospheric patterns, whether the odds will tilt our region toward a colder or warmer, wetter or drier situation. This can be subject to change with subtle alterations in the atmospheric flow.
Remember when Texas froze solid last February? A couple weeks before, it appeared as if it would be an above-normal temperature period in the central U.S. But some things shifted and eventually allowed the mother lode of Arctic air to dive southward through the middle of the country.
In the zone of about three to seven days out, we can begin to get a general idea about the likelihood of storm systems and general locations. “General location” means within hundreds of miles.
A low-pressure system off the coast of Cape Hatteras has a much different effect on our region than one tracking just west of the Appalachians. Yet, more than three days out, especially five to seven days out, that is well within the range of uncertainty.
Remember the Appomattox County tornado in late February of 2016? That storm system five days out looked like it would track far enough east to put our region in wintry precipitation. Instead it ended up tracking far enough west to pull warm, moist, unstable air capable of spinning off a deadly long-track tornado less than 100 miles to the east. That’s how much it can change.
Inside of three days is when forecasts can really start moving toward specifics.
At three days out, we have a solid idea of whether a storm system will affect our region, its potential intensity and what kind of precipitation types there could be.
At two days out, it becomes more obvious, though not a lead-pipe cinch, if we will be dealing with a winter storm, a borderline mixy mess, mostly rain, or sometimes even flooding and thunderstorms.
A day out we can really begin focusing on details of timing, amounts, and impacts.
There can still be changes right up to the last minute, usually small ones in the big regional picture, but moving a rain-snow line 10 miles might make the difference in a half-foot or a half-inch at your house.
And sometimes there are surprises after a weather event has begun. Storm tracks shifting less than 50 miles can have significant effects on weather impacts for particular locations. Dry slots or intense bands can form, temperatures in layers aloft can vary a degree or two, speed of movement can increase or decrease.
Everybody has their favorite forecast miscue to recall, but rarely is there a wholesale bust on a large storm system any more, as in one completely not occurring over an entire region, or the opposite, getting “six inches of partly cloudy.”
Forecast busts usually now come down to a matter of degree — a storm being somewhat worse or not quite as bad as expected — or localized quirks.
Last Feb. 7, a dry slot during the critical rain changeover to snow robbed Roanoke and nearby Blue Ridge counties of an expected 3-6 inches, with only 1-2 in higher elevations and not even than in the lower urban areas of the Roanoke Valley.
Everywhere to the west and many places to the east got their forecast snowfall that night. It was a big bust in someone’s front yard in Raleigh Court, but not for the region as a whole.
Snow lovers enjoy anticipating the next winter storm, and often, in this space and on Roanoke.com and social media, I will indulge them in some of that. And everyone should be made aware of possible winter storms in days ahead, even those that are iffy and distant.
But let’s keep our cool and some common sense and not jump at every single frame of a forecast model ensemble 10 days out that shows snow burying our region. Most of those will melt away into the internet cloud and never drop a flake from the real clouds.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter