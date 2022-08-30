Weather Journal: What Ida was and wasn't in Southwest Virginia a year ago

The remnant circulation of Hurricane Ida brought about a frightening night a year ago when a tight, low-level circulation brushed the ground twice in the New River Valley and somehow scraped above the treetops crossing Virginia Tech and Blacksburg without touching down again.

What the remnants of Hurricane Ida did not cause, strictly speaking, was the deadly flooding the night before in Hurley, a small community in Buchanan County.

Very much a harbinger of what happened on a in a different part of Buchanan County this July, and what happened in eastern Kentucky later in July with 39 fatalities, about 20 homes were destroyed and one person killed a year ago when flash flooding engulfed the narrow drainage channel around Guesses Fork in the Hurley area of northern Buchanan County.

Multiple reports have laid blame for the Hurley flooding on the “remnants of Hurricane Ida.” But this is demonstrably false.

Ida likely played a contributing role in the flooding but Ida wasn’t “remnants” yet.

Hurley’s flooding occurred from localized extremely heavy rainfall on Aug. 30, 2021, with the worst effects of the flooding continuing into the day on Aug. 31.

Ida had just come ashore in Louisiana early Aug. 30 and was working northward through the lower Mississippi River Valley, its intensity gradually reducing from hurricane to tropical depression.

By the morning of Aug. 31, the center of Tropical Depression Ida was still over northeast Mississippi.

This wasn’t a case, as with Camille in 1969 or Juan in 1985, of a former hurricane tracking several days over inland areas and an amorphous version of its original self bumping up against a stationary front and mountainous terrain, unloading its moisture.

Ida was still an organized tropical cyclone hundreds of miles southwest of Virginia when Hurley was inundated.

Besides not yet being “remnants,” Ida was actually too far away even be the direct cause of the flooding, as Ida’s rain shield had not yet reached the far tip of Southwest Virginia.

What can be said with a moderate degree of confidence is that the tropical cyclone likely had at least some influence on the flooding.

Its circulation would have focused moist easterly to southeasterly wind flow into Southwest Virginia. That, combined with some upper-air instability, a stationary front to the north, terrain effects and perhaps outflow boundaries of other bands of storms, likely brought about the disaster.

There is a phenomenon called a “predecessor rain event” — PRE for short — that is sometimes associated with landfalling hurricanes.

The broader flow around a tropical system can focus moisture into a region about 500 miles north of the hurricane about 36 hours before the main core of the storm passes the same latitude.

By that definition, the far Southwest Virginia flooding of Aug. 30-31, 2021, seems to fit the bill as a possible PRE. But the heaviest rain seemed far too localized to be a typical PRE — nearby Grundy had less than an inch of rain while up to 7 inches poured on the Hurley area in a short time.

As Ida’s former circulation center tracked just northwest of our region and then toward New England, it did more directly bring around a rash of tornadoes and flooding throughout much of the Mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast.

Locally, the most memorable part of that, that could have easily been far worse, was the tightly spinning storm that moved north-northwest from Carroll County toward Blacksburg on the evening of Aug. 31.

Twice — for about 1.7 miles southeast of Radford, and again for 0.2 mile just northwest of Merrimac — a circulation reached the surface, but all it did was damage a barn, destroy a swing, and take out a bunch of trees.

Still, that was enough to register a debris signature on radar, send people scrambling under a tornado warning and produce a sickening feeling in my stomach watching that roll toward Blacksburg.

Fortunately, this time around, fears of destruction were not realized as they had been a few other times having the same feeling watching similar radar images go into a populated area.

After pointing out what has become a common mistake in coverage of the Hurley flood, it is fitting in the interest of humility to recall my own embarrassing flub in the aftermath of Ida.

In the Sept. 2 edition of The Roanoke Times, right on the front page recalling the two brief New River Valley tornado touchdowns of Aug. 31, there is this sentence ending the second paragraph: “EF-1 is the second weakest of six categories on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.”

Ouch. We were rightfully called out by a few science-minded readers for that gaffe. Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita scale — EF is right there in the rating — while it is hurricanes that are rated on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

There were three bylines on that article, but let’s be clear who specifically screwed that up — it was the “weather guy” who edited a hurricane book and helped lead 14 trips looking for tornadoes.

Haste makes waste. A quick, late change to an article, a tired mind from days of covering a hurricane that spawned tornadoes, a mental mistake with limited editing time on deadline.

We fixed the article on the website and ran a correction, but it’s there on the printed page for perpetuity.

It’s important to report the meteorological cause of the Hurley flood correctly. But I can’t throw stones inside my glass house pocked by mixed-up wind scales.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.