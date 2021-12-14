Weather Journal: When tornado season intrudes on holiday season

December tornadoes are not that shocking to me. I grew up with them.
Ducking into a hallway bathroom repeatedly on Christmas Eve 1982 and having my ears ache from the pressure drop of a tornado tracking to my west, hearing the developing reports of a violent tornado that barely missed a crowded dog track an hour south of me 34 years ago this week — those are among my holiday season weather memories growing up in northeast Arkansas, where Friday’s mayhem started.
Basically, the idea was that anytime the temperature topped 70 degrees in the cold months, someone was going to lose their home. It was, and is, almost that simple – and yet quite complicated.
The sheer power and extent of the destruction and death from Friday is shocking for any season, let alone mid-December, when many years, even last one, we are tracking snow and ice instead. Despite my experiences, December is the month with the least tornadoes, nationally.
Let’s unpack a few things that may seem confusing or conflicting from some reports in the aftermath of Friday’s central U.S. tornado outbreak.
One or many?
There was an outbreak with several different tornadoes occurring, but one particular storm within the outbreak that spawned a tornado for all or nearly all of a track for over 230 miles.
Whether that is “all” or “nearly all” is being determined by ongoing surveys.
Tornadoes that hit Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the Amazon warehouse at Edwardsville, Illinois, were separate events from the one that obliterated Mayfield and Dawson Springs in Kentucky. It appears likely there were at least 20 different tornadoes in the outbreak Friday and early Saturday.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
But it is possible that the one that hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs started its path just outside my city of birth, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and stayed on the ground through the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee before continuing several counties deep into Kentucky.
If that proves to be true, the 2021 “Quad-State Tornado” could eclipse the 1925 Tri-State Tornado for longest single tornado path in U.S. history.
The 1925 tornado path, officially listed at 219 miles from southeastern Missouri across southern Illinois into the western fringe of Indiana, is controversial. Some experts believe the Tri-State Tornado track actually had breaks, so as not to be one single tornado path, while some believe it could have been even longer with evidence of damage or sightings both west and east of the accepted track.
With radar and satellite technology today and much more intensive storm surveys than almost a century ago, more definitive conclusions should be reached today than from 1925.
Powerful supercell thunderstorms that produce long-track tornadoes occasionally “cycle,” when cooler air from the back of the storm blows downward and wraps around the tornado, choking the warm inflow for its circulation. A new tornado then often forms south or east of the previous one.
Whether that happened a time or two on its journey from northeast Arkansas to central Kentucky is being determined.
Even if it proves not to have been a single tornado path over 200 miles, it would still be an incredible “tornado family” with at least one tornado track over 100 miles from a supercell storm that started south of Little Rock and finally lost its rotation in southern Ohio.
How powerful?
At this point, it seems the worst Kentucky damage will be rated at least EF-4 and possibly EF-5, the highest level on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, indicative of winds exceeding 200 miles per hour.
An entire tornado is rated according to its peak damage.
EF-5 tornadoes are quite rare. The U.S. hasn’t had one rated that highly in eight years.
Ongoing storm surveys by the National Weather Service focus on details of structural damage in the tornado path. An EF-5 tornado requires evidence of sturdy, well-constructed buildings being entirely swept clean of their foundations.
Wood-frame structures left in a pile are horrible, but typically only rate EF-3 or EF-4 on the 0 to 5 scale.
For local comparison, the 2011 Pulaski tornado rated EF-2 – most houses had walls standing though many were “destroyed” for habitable purposes – while the southern Franklin County tornado of April 2019 rated EF-3 based on the damage level of the two houses it hit.
Doppler radar estimations of wind speed do not factor into a tornado’s final rating, other than helping surveyors pinpoint areas where high-level damage may have occurred.
Much of a tornado’s rating is random chance about what exactly it happens to hit. A tornado with 300 mph winds that takes out one portable outhouse in a field and nothing else would be rated EF-0.
Sadly, in this case, there is no shortage of structures by which to judge damage ratings.
Role of changing climate
The connection between a warming global climate and a single tornado outbreak or a particularly long-track tornado is not direct or linear.
There are factors from a warming atmosphere that could increase or intensify severe thunderstorm activity in general, and there are factors that could lessen or weaken it.
Higher temperatures by themselves are not directly proportional to tornado activity. The hottest regions of the world do not have the most tornadoes, in fact typically have very few. Tornado numbers do not peak at the hottest time of year, but rather decline considerably in the U.S. toward mid-summer.
Atmospheric patterns caused by La Nina, the cooling of equatorial Pacific sea-surface temperatures, such as the one ongoing are replete with winter and early spring tornado outbreaks in the central, southern and eastern U.S.
But it is possible that an already warm winter pattern was made slightly warmer, enhancing instability, and that thicker moisture was funneled farther northward, something that has been observed in recent years, giving this outbreak more fuel to work with.
Also, there is a developing theory that “Tornado Alley” has shifted or expanded eastward in the U.S, from the Plains states more toward the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio river valleys.
Tornadoes have never been rare between the Mississippi River and the Appalachians, but some studies have found the frequency of them has increased in that region while remaining stable or slightly decreasing over the Plains, possibly related to an expansion eastward in the western U.S. arid zone.
While numbers of tornadoes and violent tornadoes have shown no clear increase in recent years, there may be some indication that tornadoes are becoming concentrated in less frequent but more intense outbreaks. This could be how conflicting factors between intensifying and dampening severe storms in an overall warmer climate is playing out.
All of this will be academic study for months and years to come.
Improved warning
We should end on a hopeful tone.
Similar supercells with a single or multiple long-track tornadoes occurred in 1925 and 2021. But the 1925 storm killed nearly 700 people, while it appears the death toll from the 2021 storm may not top 100.
That is hard-won progress, owing to the diligent work, study and dedication of many thousands in science, emergency services and communication. And progress that no one in those fields will be satisfied with until that number can be zero.
