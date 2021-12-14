Weather Journal: When tornado season intrudes on holiday season

December tornadoes are not that shocking to me. I grew up with them.

Ducking into a hallway bathroom repeatedly on Christmas Eve 1982 and having my ears ache from the pressure drop of a tornado tracking to my west, hearing the developing reports of a violent tornado that barely missed a crowded dog track an hour south of me 34 years ago this week — those are among my holiday season weather memories growing up in northeast Arkansas, where Friday’s mayhem started.

Basically, the idea was that anytime the temperature topped 70 degrees in the cold months, someone was going to lose their home. It was, and is, almost that simple – and yet quite complicated.

The sheer power and extent of the destruction and death from Friday is shocking for any season, let alone mid-December, when many years, even last one, we are tracking snow and ice instead. Despite my experiences, December is the month with the least tornadoes, nationally.

Let’s unpack a few things that may seem confusing or conflicting from some reports in the aftermath of Friday’s central U.S. tornado outbreak.

One or many?