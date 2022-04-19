Weather Journal: Winter and summer in one week -- it's an April thing

It is possible that it will be freezing on Wednesday morning and 90 by Sunday or Monday.

If you think that may be a record, some bare-chested men on a golf course in the post-Prohibition Roanoke Valley 85 years ago would say to that claim: “Hold my beer!”

Officially, at the Roanoke weather sensor on the airport grounds, it may work out to more like being 33 or 34 on Wednesday morning and 85 to 88 by the late weekend and early next week. But 32 to 90 is not a stretch.

Especially considering there was some snow and sleet mixing with the cold rain in many spots on Monday, and more snow showers blowing over the mountains early Tuesday, we will essentially flip from winter to summer in just a few days.

The champion of freezing-to-90 flips for Roanoke, though, occurred in 1937.

On April 17, 1937, Roanoke’s low temperature was 29 degrees. On April 18, 1937, the afternoon high hit 91 degrees.

The 91-degree Sunday afternoon in April was much-celebrated with far more exuberance than in our air-conditioned modern times, according to the Page 3 account in The Roanoke Times on the following Monday morning, April 19.

“The weather brought down roadster tops, peeled topcoats off citizens and made the open road a big parade of vehicles,” the Times reported.

Furthermore, this curious but vivid detail: “Some golfers peeled to their hairy chests on public courses and sunburn was plentiful.”

It was much the same in the New River Valley, where Blacksburg vaulted from 25 on Saturday morning to 85 on Sunday afternoon.

While we’ve previously noted that March is the only one of our 12 months that has had foot-plus snowstorms and 90-degree days over the course of Roanoke-area recorded weather history, no month has had the historic ability to juxtapose subfreezing lows and 90-degree afternoons within a few days more than April.

This is the month when winter-chilled air masses still descend from the snowy tundra of the far north but warm surges from tropical or desert regions become more forceful.

In 1937, the same high-pressure system that settled overhead for a clear, calm, frosty morning on April 17 had dropped south to Florida by April 18, perfectly positioned for its clockwise circulation to bring southwest winds streaming in warm, dry air originating from the Desert Southwest, further warmed by downslope compression crossing the Appalachians.

It will be similar this time with high pressure set up off the Southeast U.S. coast circulating in warmer air from the southwest while also, temporarily, deflecting the next low-pressure and cold front from interrupting the warming.

You don’t have to go back to the 1930s to find an April that seemingly flipped winter to summer within a week.

Nine years will suffice.

April 3 was a freezing morning in Roanoke at 32 degrees, and April 4 brought an inch of snow, as cold air couldn’t quite escape before a surge of moisture arrived. Much of the New River Valley and higher elevations southwest of Roanoke got 4 to 7 inches of snow that day.

But by April 10, Roanoke hit 90 degrees, apparently the quickest transition from at least an inch of snow to 90 on record, locally. And the low was almost freezing, 34, just four days before that 90-degree high.

April 10, 2013, was Roanoke’s last 90-degree day in April. Probably, it won’t quite get there in the days ahead, but it’s at least possible on Sunday or Monday when mid to upper 80s look quite likely.

Roanoke has reached 90 degrees at least once in April during 23 of the past 111 years, or about one in every five years.

In those 23 Aprils, it has reached 90 degrees within a week of low temperatures 32 or below eight times.

You can bet, then, it is has reached 85 or higher within a week of mid- to upper-30s temperatures scores of times.

There is a common popular conception of spring as a steady-state event with warm but not hot days, cool but not cold nights, placid sunshine that doesn’t scorch, refreshing rain showers that don’t flood and gentle breezes that don’t destroy.

But that kind of weather rarely lasts more than a few days in almost any spring.

Spring is really about conflict and contrast. It is the battle between winter and summer weather patterns that summer always ultimately wins, sometimes by a quick knockout and sometimes by a long, drawn-out decision.

The sun can burn, cold can freeze, rains can flood and violent wind can wreck homes and lives.

Having winter and summer weather in the same week isn’t really that unusual for April. It is simply what April is and can’t help being.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

