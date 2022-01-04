Weather Journal: Winter storm suddenly flips the season's story line and provides several subplots

So quickly, the seasonal narrative changes.

Just as some were contemplating the potential for a warm, snowless winter, a vigorous storm system on a textbook track, intersecting a quick shot of Arctic air, dumped a blanket of white on much of Virginia.

Monday’s snowstorm has caused much more serious problems in parts of Virginia north and east of our region, with many thousands power outages, breaking trees, and overnight paralyzed traffic on Interstate 95 under 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Locally, it goes in the books as only a 2-inch snowfall, officially, at both of the major climate stations in the Roanoke and New River valleys, near Roanoke’s airport — snow is measured at WDBJ (Channel 7) studios, slightly apart from other weather data at an automated station on the airport grounds — and the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

But the official snow sticks were actually near the lower end of snowfall amounts reported across our region, affected by myriad microclimate and mesoscale factors, producing more of a blotchy mosaic of snowfall totals rather than gently curved boundaries between integers.

More than 80% of our region — think Roanoke County, Montgomery County and all adjacent localities — got snowfall accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. But a few spots, like parts of Salem, got less, and some places, particularly parts of southern Franklin County and eastern Bedford County, and a few other mostly higher elevation spots, got more.

Suddenly, the 2021-22 winter is a real entity, not hypothetical. There is already another chance of snow for Thursday night and early Friday, and an Arctic cold front that will bring a cold weekend.

A few notebook items from Monday's snowfall.

70s to snow

Monday was the first time on record, going back to 1912, when Roanoke recorded at least an inch of snow in January less than 48 hours after being as warm as 75 degrees, the high on New Year’s Day.

This storm was more more akin to what happens from time to time in spring. For instance, 7 inches of snow fell on March 30, 2003, less than 18 hours after a high of 76 degrees.

The only other time at least an inch of snow followed within 48 hours of a 70-degree high in January was in 1965, when it was 70 on Jan. 8 then there was 1.3 inches of snow on Jan. 10.

Looking at weather maps from the time, the 1965 storm is almost a clone of the storm system we just experienced. That 1.3 inches in 1965 happened after heavy rain changed to snow as a low tracked from Georgia east-northeast across the Carolinas.

A storm we had in 2013, when it was 71 on Jan. 13 and snowed 3.5 inches 4 days later, was mighty similar also, with rain changing to snow as a low tracked from Georgia east-northeast across the Carolinas.

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said there are no second acts in American lives. There seem to plenty of second acts in our region’s synoptic weather history. Virtually anything that happens is a near-duplicate of a weather pattern that happened some time before.

If we stretch the timeframe out to 72 hours between a warm high temperature and snowfall, there is another January event that trumps this one. In 1943, there was an inch of snow on Jan. 28, three days after a high temperature of 81.

And the thunder rolls

That was thunder you heard not long after 9 a.m., especially east of Roanoke.

There were a series of lightning strikes in a heavy snow band that developed north and south, roughly from from Lexington to Bedford to Danville.

The presence of lightning in snowfall indicates a strong amount of atmospheric lift, provided in this case by an upper-level low scooting through just south of our region. The lift causes ice crystals to collide high in the clouds, producing an electric charge that connects with an opposite electric charge in the clouds or the ground.

The same lift causing the lightning also tends to cause heavy snow, as moisture is rapidly condensed in colder air aloft. So hearing thunder with snowfall is almost always an indicator of unusually high snowfall rates, and typically large amounts falling very quickly.

Salem snow hole

We all know by now the variance elevation brings to wintry precipitation, especially events right at the freezing mark such as this one. Higher areas get colder faster, so often see snow or ice start sooner than in lower elevations, and also tend to be a little colder, with less surface melting continuing as precipitation falls.

In this storm, there were also heavy bands that developed with the backside snow shield of the storm system. Whether a location got in one of these snow bands, and how long it stayed, affected how much snow fell and accumulated.

So those reasons are part of why there is so much variance between snow totals a few miles apart in some cases.

We tend to expect Roanoke’s snow total to be near the bottom end of the area range, measured in a commercial part of town near an interstate at a lower elevation than where many people in our region, several thousand even in the Roanoke Valley itself, actually live.

We do not expect Blacksburg’s snow total to be near the low end, though, and that’s right where it landed, equal to Roanoke at 2 inches.

Being outside heavier snow bands longer probably was the reason Blacksburg measured so little, officially. Amounts over 4 inches were reported only a few miles away, even in other parts of Blacksburg.

The curious case of Salem is a bit of puzzler, though.

Just as I posted Monday morning on Facebook about snow having spread over the Roanoke Valley, which I presumed it had considering it was snowing even in the urban lower elevations of downtown, I was quickly informed that it was still raining in Salem by multiple respondents.

Not all of Salem — I also got snowy photos from other parts of the town, especially higher areas — but the part near downtown, the Roanoke River and the U.S. 11/460 commercial strip, at least.

It finally started snowing about 8 a.m. in the parts of Salem that were missing it. It had already been snowing for over an hour in most of Roanoke, as much as two hours in northern fringes of the valley and some higher elevations.

My hypothesis on why this happened involves how cold air drained at the surface once the storm’s dynamics started rapidly dropping the freezing level and pulling cold air into it Snow-supporting cold layers had been dropping to the surface from west to east, but then also got pulled rapidly southward and even southwestward as the storm wrapped up.

Salem was caught in a milder bubble protected by Fort Lewis Mountain on the west and located in the farthest southwest part of the Roanoke Valley from where the cold air was draining in at the surface from the north and northeast. That, combined with low elevation and urban heat island effects, kept snow melting into rain a little longer there.

Some parts of town got only about an inch, I have been told. The late start to snow, plus mostly staying outside heavier snow bands that set up to the east and west, depressed the totals in some of the lower elevations of Salem.

Global climate and national weather extremes get a lot of discussion, and rightfully so. But when it come even to high-impact regional storm systems, all weather, like it used to be said of politics, is local.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

