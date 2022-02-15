Weather Journal: Winter's grip weakening after tight January grasp

So was that it?

Sunday’s spray of snowflakes across our region, with its splotchy pattern of accumulation owing to elevation differences, subtle temperature differences and uneven banding of heavier snow, was that really effectively the end of winter for the Roanoke and New River valleys?

It would be as anticlimactic an ending for winter as a 3-point Super Bowl culminating with a sloppy offensive play on fourth-and-1 at midfield with still 45 seconds left.

But the answer could well be yes. Sort of.

Winter, as defined by prolonged periods of subfreezing cold punctuated by frequent chances of wintry precipitation, looks like it is effectively over for our region.

Winter in terms of having some occasional subfreezing cold, or even a short window or two vaguely in the future that could produce a chance of snow, even a bona fide winter storm if the pieces lined up a certain way, isn’t over and won’t be till sometime in April and anyone who’s lived here for more than a few years darn well knows it.

What doesn’t appear likely at this point for the Roanoke and New River valleys is any widespread significant wintry weather the remainder of February or a “winter-in-March” like we had in years like 2013 and 2018 that produced repeated cold and snow episodes after meteorological winter technically ended with the conclusion of February.

The polar vortex is tightening around the Arctic Circle, which means it will be stubborn in releasing punches of colder air southward. High pressure blocking in the northern latitudes that would have forced great masses of Arctic southward toward us and suppressed the storm track for multiple large winter storms never really developed this winter, anyway.

Also, a series of shifts around the globe is withering the pattern that has brought frequent cold shots and occasional brushes of wintry precipitation, and one memorable winter storm, since 75 degrees on New Year’s Day turned into 2 to 6 inches of snow for most two days later.

High pressure in the West that has helped propel cold our way from Canada is being replaced by a deep dip in the jet stream that will sweep in milder air. Also, a ridge of high pressure off the southeast U.S. coast is enlarging and will ward off most of the cold air for the remainder of the month at least.

After starting this week cold, days gradually warm until we’re back in the 60s for highs by Thursday, accompanied by what could be a soaking rain late Thursday into Friday. There could be even be some gusty thunderstorms, though the greater severe storms threat will stay south and west of our region.

The weekend brings a modest cooldown to some 20s-30s lows but still 50s highs, rebounding quickly into the 60s again by Presidents Day and much of next week.

Some longer range forecast models are showing colder air moving in at times by early to mid March, although that may be shunted more toward the Northeast U.S. Many are showing continued overall mild conditions. None are showing a hard return to winter for our region.

Still, some forecast uncertainty and memories of March and April snows after weeks of blazing warm weather are enough not to declare that spring has sprung — and there’s always some concern that an Arctic air mass with teeth in it lies somewhere beyond the horizon later in March or in April.

So that leaves us for the next two or three weeks at not quite an early spring but definitely not a continuation of winter as we’ve been experiencing it. We’ll see after that whether we move to full-on spring or at least a partial return of winter.

Wintry January

January proved to be a significant though not extreme wintry month on a local level, historically.

January ended as Roanoke’s 15th snowiest on record, with 11.1 inches, in 109 years for which there are such records. That puts it in the upper 14% of Januarys on record for snowfall.

It is the second snowiest January since 1996, trailing only 2016, which had a 13-inch snowstorm.

It may be a little unexpected that this January would rank so high for snowfall, especially if one grew up locally in the super-snowy 1960s or the bitterly cold and often snowy 1970s. But there are only 18 Januarys out of those 109 with at least 10 inches of snow in Roanoke and only six with more than 20 inches.

The snowiest January had 41.2 inches in 1966, with 28.2 in 1996 ranking second.

Perhaps somewhat less surprisingly, this January ranked seventh at Roanoke for most number of days with snow cover. There are 87 years in which that statistic is available from weather records, putting January 2022 in the top 8%.

There were 13 days of snow cover officially at Roanoke, including 11 in a row after the Jan. 16 snow-sleet storm, as measured in an open area surrounded by commercial development near the airport. Your shaded backyard may have had a week or two more.

It was the most days of snow cover in January in 35 years, going all the way back to 1987. Yes, more than the epic 2009-10 winter when most of the deep snow cover was in December and February, and more than 1996 after a 2-foot snowstorm that melted into widespread flooding.

That’s the power of 2 inches of sleet infused into 8 inches of total snow-sleet accumulation, combined with a long stretch of pretty cold days with slight melting then hard refreezes.

January ranked as 31st coldest among 111 on record, averaging 34.5 degrees. So, it was in the upper third of cold Januarys. Take out the first two days that were still part of the December warm spell, and it would have been 18th coldest averaging 32.7 degrees.

The winter as a whole will still average on the warm side, with a cold January offset by the second warmest December on record and a February that is near normal for temperature halfway through but will likely end up considerably warmer than normal given the weather pattern ahead.

Looking back on the raw numbers of the 2021-22 winter as a whole may show it as pretty ordinary, even mild, but it has had a memorable stretch.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

