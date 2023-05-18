It’s not yet summertime in Virginia, but people fall ill to heat each year as soon as May, state data shows.

As of Monday, health care providers in the Roanoke Valley have treated five people for heat-related illness so far this month, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Heat-related illness ranges from mild cramping to potentially deadly heat stroke.

Between May and September last year, more than 2,900 people visited emergency departments and urgent care centers in Virginia for heat-related illness, the data shows. Those stats are familiar to Phil Hysell, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

“Heat is the number one weather-related killer across the United States,” Hysell said. “On [May 15], we changed the heat advisory and excessive heat warning criteria for our mountain counties, basically the New River Valley and areas west.”

In the counties of Floyd, Montgomery, Craig, Alleghany, Bath and westward, the National Weather Service now issues heat advisories when the heat index reaches 100 degrees. Excessive heat warnings will occur when the index hits 105 degrees.

Heat index differs from the base temperature readout on a thermometer, Hysell said. More humid air feels hotter.

“The heat index takes into account humidity levels,” Hysell said. “Higher humidity with the same temperature will create a higher heat index value.”

The weather service changed its heat advisory and warning criteria for mountain counties after reviewing heat-related illness data from state health officials, Hysell said.

“We found that there were many more urgent care center and hospital visits that were well below the criteria we had in place,” Hysell said. “We lowered that by five degrees, so the trigger for the excessive heat warning went from 110 to 105 [degrees].”

Since 2011, the Blacksburg NWS office has issued only four excessive heat warnings in its 40-county area covering parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, plus 44 heat advisories since 2006, according to data provided by the agency.

“We also found — just looking chronologically at the Blacksburg heat index values over the past 45 years — that Blacksburg never reached the excessive heat warning criteria,” Hysell said. “So it didn’t align with the impacts or the climatology.”

He said although the criteria for heat warnings and advisories are lowered, the weather service still might issue heat headlines during cooler conditions, especially if many people were without power due to storm damage, for example. In other words, the heat guidelines are flexible, and people should be too.

“Anytime we get into the summer months, we need to be prepared for excessive heat,” Hysell said. “As we move into the summer months, make sure you have a plan if you don't have air conditioning to go to a place that does where you can get cooled down.”

Across the country, about 700 heat-related deaths occur each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can save a life to occasionally check on people without air conditioning, particularly those who might have mobility issues, old or young, Hysell said.

“When you look at the Commonwealth of Virginia, there have been multiple instances where small children have died by being left in their vehicles when temperatures outside are in the 80s or 90s,” Hysell said. “Beat the heat, always check the backseat before you leave the car.”

Summer starts June 21.