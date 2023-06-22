Roanoke Valley emergency crews watched the recent persistent rainfall with both caution and relief Thursday, when about 3,000 Appalachian Power Co. customers lost power.

The power company's outage map reported at least three significant outages in the valley. One in the Rocky Mount and Ferrum areas of Franklin County affected nearly 1,500 customers but was resolved by about 2:30 p.m.

Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson said the outage was due to broken equipment on a power pole, which caught fire at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The fire department went out and mitigated it," Ferguson said, adding that Appalachian Power shut service off to make the appropriate repairs.

Ferguson also noted that a couple of "minor" motor vehicle accidents had occurred during the rainstorm, but that's "nothing out of the ordinary."

"It's just a typical rainy day in Rocky Mount," the public safety director said. "Even places in Rocky Mount that normally flood, we haven't had any issues, so we're faring real well."

Ferguson and his department's partners in nearby localities kept "an ear to the ground." Trevor Shannon, Roanoke's emergency management battalion chief, said the region's swift water rescue team was ready and available to respond to calls for service.

"If a locality is starting to get hit pretty hard, then they can request the regional response, and we'll send our teams out," Shannon said. "As our teams start to start to track weather systems, they begin preparing equipment and ensuring their state of readiness. They're always ready."

In Roanoke County's Poages Mill area, about 260 Appalachian Power customers experienced a service outage beginning at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday. And in neighborhoods near Avenham Avenue Southwest in Roanoke, nearly 1,200 experienced an outage caused by "tree contact" beginning at about 9 a.m.

Appalachian Power said the "scattered" outages in the city, some affecting 15 customers or fewer, were expected to end by 6 p.m.

Robert Stonefield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Blacksburg station, said the week of rain has created soggy soil, which means trees are more likely to fall due during wind gusts.

Stonefield said rainfall totals beginning Monday and through midday Thursday had reached between 2 and 4 inches in the Franklin County area. Along the Blue Ridge, from Roanoke down to Galax, between 4 and 6 inches of rain have been recorded.

"This overcast, gray, passing showers, passing rain is going to continue least through Friday night," Stonefield said, with still more showers expected over the weekend.

Despite days of rain, National Weather Service river and stream gauges indicated no instances of flooding in Western and Southwest Virginia.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hall said the company made "small adjustments to water levels" at The Smith Mountain Project, the lake's hydroelectric dam, earlier this week "in anticipation of heavy rainfall."

"Those adjustments were minor, and allowed us to prevent flooding to our downstream communities," Hall wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. "We started the process yesterday of refilling the reservoirs at the Smith Mountain Project and expect to be back to normal operating levels this weekend."