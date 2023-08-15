Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 10:56 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
