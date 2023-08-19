Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
RICHMOND—A large drop in humidity is coming to Southwest Virginia. Winds will turn from southwest to northwest on Friday, giving Friday night …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…