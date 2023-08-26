The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The concern with any potential storm developing this weekend is twofold. First, by forming over the weekend, it may catch people by surprise o…
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear…