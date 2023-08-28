It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
