It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.