Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
