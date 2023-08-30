The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
