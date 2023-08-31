Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The concern with any potential storm developing this weekend is twofold. First, by forming over the weekend, it may catch people by surprise o…
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.