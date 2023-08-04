Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After some occasional showers in Southwest Virginia through Friday morning, the weekend looks generally quiet, with afternoons in the 80s to n…
Hundreds of Virginians remained without power Saturday evening and may lose it overnight.
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…