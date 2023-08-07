The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After some occasional showers in Southwest Virginia through Friday morning, the weekend looks generally quiet, with afternoons in the 80s to n…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…