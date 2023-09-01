Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sh…