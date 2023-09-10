Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.