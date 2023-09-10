Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Hotter and more humid than last weekend, with scattered showers around during the early afternoon.
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 57% chan…
Potential for flash flooding in some areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.