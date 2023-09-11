The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
