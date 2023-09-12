Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Hotter and more humid than last weekend, with scattered showers around during the early afternoon.
Potential for flash flooding in some areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.