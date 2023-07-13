A year ago this week, flash floods devastated communities in Southwest Virginia. Emergency management personnel from across the state and the country visited Roanoke on Thursday to remind residents that the flood threat remains this hurricane season.

“I don’t care if it’s a storm that hits the Gulf Coast, the remnants have to go somewhere,” National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said. “You get big impacts, and a lot of those fatalities end up being, a lot of times, greater inland than coastal.”

Shawn Talmadge, coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, or VDEM, said hurricanes are not just threats to coastal Virginians.

“Hurricanes and the flooding caused by the remnants of hurricanes is a statewide problem, and everyone must take action to prepare for that,” Talmadge said.

Graham announced that the weather service, or NWS, has “already taken the initial steps to hire a National Weather Service person to be permanently located” with the state emergency agency.

“That helps the timeline. If I could give another hour, six hours, 12 hours, 24 hours on a timeline to an emergency manager, that’s an eternity,” Graham said.

“Having a meteorologist, that direct liaison, Monday through Friday,” Talmadge said, “it’s going to inform our planning process,”

Graham also announced plans to redesign the NWS website, weather.gov, “to make it more nimble, flexible [and] mobile” for users. He also said the weather service is translating its resources into the top 12 languages spoken in the United States, including Spanish.

The NWS is also working to map flood inundation across the country.

“We’ll have 10% of the country done at the end of this year. We’ll have 30% of the country done next year,” Graham said. “We’re going to look at two days out having a map that indicates what’s going to flood. That’s huge.”

Graham said both residents and emergency management professionals alike should not rely on their experiences with past floods when preparing for incoming weather events.

“It’s harder and harder to use your personal history to compare storms. We’re seeing records, records, records. We have record ocean temperatures, we’ve got record rainfall rates, we’re breaking record heat records,” he said. “Be prepared for the next event, and don’t compare storms. They are all completely different.”

Erik Hooks, deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, said the peak Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from mid-August to mid-October.

“But here’s the stark reality,” Hooks said. “There is really no hurricane and tropical storm season anymore. We’re seeing storms arrive earlier and having more severity and having greater impacts.”

Talmadge said residents should run from water and hide from wind during weather catastrophes. He suggested households establish communication and relocation plans in the event of serious flooding and connect with local authorities through automatic alert systems.

Residents can also prepare for floods by reviewing their insurance coverage.

“Sometimes, you may have a gap in coverage, and it takes 30 days for those those coverages go into effect, so take a moment and review your insurance,” Talmadge said.

The VDEM coordinator also announced the publication of its “very first” inland flooding impacts guide for state residents. He said the pamphlet is designed “just for folks that live in the valley, live in the western part of Virginia.”

Hook added that Virginia updated its hazard mitigation plan earlier this year.

“Having an updated plan is a necessary step in the commonwealth to be eligible to unleash the federal funding before and after disasters,” Hooks said. “The collaboration, the partnership and the leadership that you see at the local, state and federal level is critical for our success.”

MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA’s Region III administrator, said emergency management is a “team sport,” and the region’s partners are “doing lots of things to get ready.”

“We partnered with the National Weather Service recently to revamp the inland flooding course,” Tierney said. “And in Roanoke, just a few months ago, we educated 40 emergency managers about the risk of inland flooding.”

Tierney added that preparedness tips available online at ready.gov are “really simple” and can be implemented immediately.

“You must be ready, because when you are impacted by disaster, it is your worst day,” she said. “And it’s much better to be ready for your worst day now than to be in your worst day wishing you had been ready.”